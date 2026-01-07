Bucks Bid Farewell to Peter Feigin’s Leadership After 12-Season Run

× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks OneCourt device for the visually impaired

It was announced Monday that Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin is transitioning away from his duties, a post he has held since 2014. Feigin was responsible for being the point man in transforming Milwaukee pro basketball, both on and off the court. The creation of the “Deer District,” the 2021 NBA Championship, all came under his watch.

There is no doubt that the Bucks have become a brand name and experienced surprising growth, as a business venture, during his time at the helm. While the franchise has endured questionable personnel decisions under general manger Jon Horst that have not worked out, Feigin’s contributions to the city are unparalleled.

In press release, Feigin said, “Serving as president of the Milwaukee Bucks has been the honor of my professional life. Together with our ownership group, partners, players, and an incredible staff, we built something truly special for this city and state. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and confident that the organization is in tremendous shape.”

Creating the Deer District

Simply, the creation of the “Deer District” encompassing the Fiserv Forum as an entertainment and sports venue is enough to highlight any resume. The UMW Panther Arena (nee Milwaukee Arena) and the former home of the Bucks stands just down the street, a witness to passing history and progress, so to speak.

In his place, Josh Glessing, who served as chief of strategy and development for the Haslam Sports Group, takes over as Bucks president and will oversee its business operations. Despite amazing job titles, Glessing will maintain close ties with Feigin in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

A leadership change at the top signals either retirement, or the dreaded professional lingo of “left to pursue other opportunities.” The word “transitioning” is also a curious label. In light of the hiccups of the team’s playing fortunes, during the past few seasons, it could factor into the decision for change.

Horst, though bold in making personnel moves, remains through someone’s good graces. The good extends to fan comfort in teaming up with Ticketmaster to provide OneCourt tactile devices for blind and low-vision fans. See, Ticketmaster can do something good, sometimes.

OneCourt is a “cutting-edge” technology that converts live gameplay data into trackable vibrations on a board, with real-time audio. Fans can use their fingertips to follow the action on the device’s surface while getting score updates and plays through the earpiece. By supplying a license or state ID card, fans are able to obtain them for game use.

Regardless, the past few seasons does not diminish any of the accomplishments initiated and shepherded by Feigin. His place is secure in Milwaukee’s business renaissance.

Inching Closer

On the court, the Bucks (16-20) are inching closer to being even-keel. The Dec. 27 dunk in Chicago, by Giannis Antetokounmpo, meaningless to the score but big in effect, must have triggered something. His unapologetic comments after the game in defending his action as a wake-up call, was more effective than the previous “This is my city” dunk.

On New Year’s Eve, the Washington wizards’ C.J. McCollum fired a last second jump shot to beat the Bucks 114-113 at home. The nip and tuck game-style extended last Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, with Antetokounmpo slamming one through the hoop in the closing 4.7-seconds for a 122-121 win.

Not only did he score 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo also won a unique distinction. With the 10 rebounds and 5 assists, it was his 155th 30/10/5 game with such a scoring line, passing Oscar “The Big O” Robertson. The point is made: his importance to the team is unparalleled, like Feigin.

He also garnered 37 points last Sunday at Sacramento, as the Bucks led the Kings most of the way for a 115-98 victory. Stay tuned, this may be a fun season yet.

The Bucks return to the Fiserv Forum against the Minnesota Timberwolves (Jan. 13), as they continue a road trip until then.