Milwaukee Brewers Wild Card Game: What You Need to Know

Well, the Milwaukee Brewers are in. Following a magical September run (20-7), the Brewers will play their first playoff game Tuesday night versus the Washington Nationals—a win or go home game. Many sports writers had the Brewers chances at making the playoffs at less than 10% before September began, and those odds even decreased after a costly injury to Chrisitian Yelich.

However, the Brewers have prevailed once again, largely because of the success of their stealthy bullpen. Now, the Brewers will have to win Tuesday night in order to continue on and face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, which begins Thursday.

The game, which will take place at 7:08 p.m. CST at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., will be the first time the Brewers play in the new Wild Card game format (win or go home). The nation doesn't believe in the Brewer’s, but that’s not new.

The game will be broadcast on TBS, but you can also listen in to Bob Uecker’s voice on local radio.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Brewers went 4-2 against the Nationals this year, sweeping them in May before the Nationals quickly became the hottest team in the National League.

The Brewers will face National’s ace Max Scherzer, who has pitched in his fair share of big games. However, Sherzer has been less impactful following a mid-season injury. The National’s will also likely throw Stephen Strasburg at the Brewers following Sherzer’s departure (if he does leave). That being said, the Brewer’s will have their hands full.

On the other hand, the Brewer’s will throw their “no names” at the Nationals. Craig Counsell has been known to go to his "bullpen" early and often. Brandon Woodruff, who racked up a great season before being injured in July will start the game, and likely go 3-4 innings. After that, anything goes. The Brewer’s will likely throw Brent Suter, Jordan Lyles, Drew Pomeranz and Josh Hader at the National’s over the course of the game.

Ryan Braun and Lorenzo Cain will likely be in the lineup, both of whom will be playing through injuries they incurred last weekend. The Brewers will also likely have a large number of lefties in their lineup, including Trent Grisham (playing in his first playoff game) Yasmani Grandal, Mike Moustakas and Eric Thames.

However, the Nationals also have one of the best offenses in the game, including M.V.P. candidate Anthony Rendon, and young star Juan Soto.

The key to winning the game? Scoring first and adding on runs. It sounds simple, but the Brewers are a tough team to beat with a lead, however small it may be.

Let's do this for Yeli, Milwaukee!