A Humbled Brandon Jennings Provides a Much-Needed Spark for the Bucks

Sometimes in life, or in this case the game of basketball, people must take a step back and re-evaluate themselves in order to make an impact once again. That seems to be the case for self-proclaimed “world hooper” Brandon Jennings, who signed a second consecutive 10-day contract on Wednesday to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former top high school prospect and first round pick is getting a second chance to make amends with the team that drafted him 10th overall in 2009. After a bitter ending that led to the Bucks trading him to the Pistons in 2013, the Young Buck has found his way back home while turning some heads in the process. Before signing his first 10-day contract, Jennings played with the Bucks G-League team Wisconsin Herd for a couple of weeks and put up some impressive numbers averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in six games played.

Immediately after getting called up, Jennings put up a near triple-double in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 12 before finishing with 16 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds in just 24 minutes during a Bucks win. In four games with the Bucks so far, Jennings has averaged 6.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in just under 16 minutes a game off the bench.

With Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova still sidelined and ailing, the timing of Jennings coming in and making contributions couldn’t be any better. The tempo and energy he brings off the bench has lifted the second unit as he uses his ability to score and make plays to his advantage.

Believe it or not, Jennings is a different player than he was when he entered the league as an arrogant 19-year-old. At 28, he’s much smarter, more mature and understands the game of basketball on a whole different level after making multiple stops throughout his career with his latest being in China. He uses his speed and ability to get up and down the floor to his advantage, which opens up a lot more for others such as Jabari Parker to get theirs. Sure, he sometimes gets a little trigger happy like the old Jennings used to, but his hunger and tenacity to help give this team a chance to win every night has been something the Bucks have needed as of late.

Jennings understands that he’s got a huge chip on his shoulder and that this very well may be his last chance to play in the NBA. Nothing is guaranteed in this league and it’s been a roller-coaster ride to say the least for the Young Buck. I don’t think anyone could have predicted that five years after trading him away, Jennings would wind up back in Milwaukee playing on 10-day contracts while fighting for his basketball life.

Who knows how it will all turn out in the end for the journeyman, but I have to give this guy a lot of credit for what he’s been through especially suffering what could have been a career-ending Achilles injury earlier in his career. To be able to get healthy and battle his way back onto an NBA roster, ironically to the team that he burned bridges with in the first place, is one of the most humbling experiences you can have. Who’s to say what happens if and when both Brogdon and Delly make it back into the rotation, but for now it’s a pleasure to see Jennings back in the green and cream moving forward.

Brandon Jennings on his second 10-day contract: pic.twitter.com/HJgS3d5XpZ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 21, 2018

Searching For that Extra Gear

It now seems like ages ago when the Bucks fired former head coach Jason Kidd back on January 22, which then led to a 9-3 start under interim coach Joe Prunty before the All-Star break. All was well and good. The defense had improved immensely and the team was having fun again even though the schedule had a lot to do with it. They even started off the second half with arguably their most impressive win of the season to date by taking down the East leading Toronto Raptors in overtime on the road at the Air Canada Centre.

Unfortunately, it’s safe to say the honeymoon phase is all but over as Milwaukee has lost eight of its last 12 games while dropping all the way down to the eighth and final spot in the playoff standings. The stink of Kidd still lingers around the team as some fans have even clamored to bring him back after screaming for his head all season long.

Despite welcoming Jabari Parker back into the fold, the Bucks are still just 37-33 and haven’t been able to sustain a consistent level of success. The good news is unless the Deer have a total collapse in these last twelve games, they will indeed be a playoff team as they are 5.5 games ahead of the ninth place Detroit Pistons. The bad news is that they are fighting for a bottom of the barrel playoff seed with the likelihood of playing the red-hot Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.

The frustrations of being in this position yet again have become normal for this team but now’s not the time to rub salt in their wounds. It seems to be an ongoing cycle of excuses. Whether it’s injuries, coaching or team chemistry, the Bucks have to simply stop feeling sorry for themselves or else their league-leading streak of not winning a playoff series since 2001 will continue. Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot do this by himself. It’s up to the rest of the guys to rally around each other and make one big push.

× "LeBron brings out the best in me." pic.twitter.com/dbgYE5GPAx — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 20, 2018

The 82-game NBA season is a grind to say the least and it’s hard to make the playoffs. Even understanding that, the Bucks can’t just be satisfied with making the playoffs again. The sense of urgency has to pick up if they want to make some noise against whoever it may be. Toronto and Boston seemed to be locked in as the top two seeds with Cleveland sitting in 3rd place at the moment. It’s a crapshoot after that as only four games separates them from the Bucks in the eight spot. Of course it will be a tough first round matchup to have to face the Raptors or Celtics, but I would feel much better playing them instead of a date with the Cavs as long as LeBron has something to say about it. With Kyrie out, one would think that Boston could be vulnerable and the Raptors are too unpredictable to just steamroll through the playoffs.

That being said, these next 12 games are an important test of the Bucks will and how bad they want it. They can’t worry about anyone else. They must focus on themselves by coming together to try and get out of this rut they are in so they can finish the season strong. If they can get back to having those “positive vibes” they had after Joe Prunty first took over and play to their strengths by using their length and athleticism to get out and run, they can make things happen.