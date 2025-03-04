A Tale of Two Juniors: Porter Jr. Looking Good; Portis Jr. Suspended

× Expand Image via Twitter / Bucks Fiserv Forum

The Feb. 6 trade deadline brought Kevin Porter Jr. to the Bucks, and the early returns are looking to be reaping dividends. Off the bench, he has immediately become a presence with average of 8.4 points per game, a 49% field goal shooting, 15-18 at the free throw line, 18 rebounds overall, with almost 15 minutes playing time in each of his eight games

The Bucks have also won six of their last eight games, riding back-to-back wins, with a record of 34-25, good for second place in the NBA Central Division, and fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

This current run, over the last week, has fun stats including Saturday’s 132-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Giannis Antetokounmpo has piled up consecutive triple-triple notches (points-rebounds-assists) over the last three games, and a double-double (points-rebounds) in a 116-110 win Thursday over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Damian Lillard, and the recently acquired Kyle Kuzma, each got their own double-double (points-assists) marks, along the way.

Tight Defense

The Dallas game seemingly indicated the direction Milwaukee is heading toward in the back end of the season. They outscored the Mavericks 40-27 in the second quarter to grab the lead, and used a tight defense against Dallas’ depleted squad, adding to the advantage through a 30-16 third quarter. Lillard finished the night with 28 points.

Where Milwaukee’s game plan was capable of collapsing at any point, head coach Doc Rivers is trying to ensure there are no letdowns, by making constant changes on the floor. Another item in the toolbox is tossing in man-to-man coverage when least expected. The result put a more fire under the coffee, tossing the ball around wildly to produce 33 assists on the night.

Rivers spread the minutes around with Antetokounmpo (32), Lillard (36), Kuzma (32), Taurean Prince (31), Brook Lopez (29), and Gary Trent Jr., off the bench, (30). Four players were held out of the game, leaving the Bucks shorthanded too. A major void also deprived the team of 13.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Forward Bobby Portis Jr. was suspended by the league for 25 games, a measure imposed for violating its anti-drug policy. Portis Jr. unintentionally used a pain medication called tramadol, under the impression he was actually taking toradol. The latter is a league-approved non-steroidal pain medication used for inflammation.

He will not be eligible to return to the court until April 8, a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which also leaves only four games left in the regular season schedule.

In a statement issued by the Bucks, Portis Jr. said, “I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation.

“During that time, I made an honest mistake…I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body,” he said. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans I will continue to work hard and be ready for our long playoff run.”

Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said, “He’s an integral part of who we are, a huge member of the Milwaukee community, and we look forward to his return.”

In related moves, the Bucks signed forward Pete Nance on a two-way contract and requested waivers on center Liam Robbins.

The Bucks play at the Fiserv Forum against the Dallas Mavericks (March 5), the Orlando Magic (March 8), the Cleveland Cavaliers (March 9), the Los Angeles Lakers (March 13, and the Indiana Pacers (March 15).