An Unofficial Bucks Fan Poll: ‘This Is Our Team’

× Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian Milwaukee Bucks Pride Night 2026 Milwaukee Bucks' 2026 Pride Night pre-game

A contrast to the rain and cold wind on Sunday was the warmth inside the Fiserv Forum. Not only did the Bucks win 134-123 over the Indiana Pacers, it was “Pride Night,” part of the “4-1-4-All” theme nights this season. Regardless of the varied lifestyles, the crowd of 15,898 became one community showing up for their team and letting them know it.

Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian Free Mom Hugs at Milwaukee Bucks' 2026 Pride Night Free Mom Hugs at Milwaukee Bucks' 2026 Pride Night

Milwaukee is considered a small market, although only here can such a friendly atmosphere happen. Whether seeing families mingling at LBGTQ craft-making tables, watching a halftime show with twirling acrobats near the rafters, or in-game hosts keeping everyone involved with the game ...somewhere, Bill Veeck Jr. is smiling.

“Free Mom Hugs,” a non-profit group of volunteers even made their presence known. “We want the community to know they matter, and are loved,” said Megan Parche, a volunteer. “A lot of LBGTQ people and individuals are estranged from their families. If anyone wants a hug, we’re here to give hugs, or if they want to talk, just talk.”

Positive Responses

It was also the perfect time to conduct a poll. For research purists, the threshold sample size was 35, using a non-experimental design (corralling the first 35 people) and nominal statistics. Save for one, the responses were positive. They didn’t waver in understanding the injuries, the possibility of no playoff this season, and supporting their team.

“I enjoy the competition, I think they’ve got some great players and just need some chemistry and a year or two to get together, play together,” said longtime fan, Gregory Strom. “I think that they will miss the playoffs, but I’m excited for next year.”

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Sharon Stimac noted, “I heard a broadcaster say yesterday, out of 3,100 minutes played so far, only 23 minutes was where everyone was healthy. They’ve got some work to do. This is our team.”

Van Fayaz, of brewhoop.com, was blunt. “OK, it’s been an epic disaster. With previous regimes, they had the culture and the roster to weather small absences by Giannis (Antetokounmpo) … he’s missed 33 games. There’s not near enough talent…it’s just like no system at all to play winning basketball…the winning culture is just gone. They need to reset in those aspects.”

Third Place

The Bucks (28-39) remain in third place of the NBA Central Division, and 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Charlotte Hornets (34-34) sit 5-1/2 games ahead in the 10th and final post-season slot, with 15 games left. The schedule, except for a few hiccups, favors the Bucks.

Milwaukee was down 34-26 to the Pacers in the first quarter on 10-24 shooting from the field, with 5-14 from three-point range. Leading by 10 points, Indiana mostly played a zone defense in the paint, with some man-to-man, and prevented the Bucks from getting inside. That changed with 3:21 remaining in the third quarter, the Pacers ran out of gas.

This was no defensive struggle, as both teams resorted to wild shooting, which is something the Bucks excel at doing. Bobby Portis Jr (29 points) was all over the far reaches of the court, shooting 11-21, from the field, and 6-11, from three-point range.

Overall, the team was 23-44 from beyond the arc, A.J. Green scoring 4, with Ryan Rollins, Myles Turner, and the returned Taurean Prince, each adding 3. The Pacers were 21-42 at three-point range. The Bucks led by as many as 20 points, seemingly scoring at will. They had to feel the energy in the house, even making two “alley-oop” slam dunks.

Like Old Times

For one evening, this was like old times, 72 points in the final two frames and playing to their fans. Near the end, Giannis (31) was hurt coming down the wrong way and is questionable for the Cleveland Cavaliers game on Tuesday.

At the post-game press conference, the 44 three-point attempts being part of the game plan was addressed for the Shepherd-Express, by head coach Doc Rivers.

“No, we can really shoot,” he said, laughing. “So, whenever we get a ‘three,’ we want to take them. Whether we're in second place, or the top five in the league, we don’t produce enough of them.”

And does he let Portis Jr. “free range” on the court, as a three-point secret weapon? “Absolutely! He’s great, and I try to stay out of his way.”

The Bucks return to the Fiserv Forum on Saturday, against the San Antonio Spurs, and Sunday, to play the Los Angeles Clippers.