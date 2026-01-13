As Bucks Flounder, Giannis and Doc Issue a Reality Check

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo - January 9, 2026

The Milwaukee Bucks (17-22) had won three of their last four games until losing 108-104 to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Despite injuries, the Nuggets took the advantage in staying ahead, while the Bucks put on a furious finish in the fourth quarter that fell short.

The Bucks are now fourth in the NBA Central Division, and 11th in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final post-season playoff seed.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, adding 11 assists, once again proving his worth to the team. He has also been the subject of trade talks and wild speculation all season, with the Bucks unable to put together all the pieces.

Giannis Quells Anxiety

Antetokounmpo finally addressed all the rumors in talking with reporters and seemingly quelling any anxiety for the team’s fans. “There will never be a chance, and there will never be a moment, that I will come out and say, ’I want a trade.’ That’s not my nature,” he said. “I am invested in this team.”

This new transparency is apparently taking hold, and long overdue. In Los Angeles on Friday, several things became apparent and chief among them was the pre-game press conference with head coach Doc Rivers. The Wednesday shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers weighed heavily.

“What happened in Minnesota was straight up murder in my opinion, and it’s awful,” he said. “The whole ICE thing is … it’s a travesty. The only thing we can do right now is keep speaking up because it doesn’t seem like they care, and that’s troublesome.

“I keep thinking about kids, and when I grew up, the president was always a role model,” Rivers said. “I think about that and the effect of being a bully, lying. How is that good for kids? That worries me for our future.”

Rivers expressed concern, during a visit to Chicago last Oct. 11, for a pre-season game against the Bulls. A native of that city, ICE arrests drew his attention during a pre-game press conference, as well. “It bothers me. I’m trying… that’s not my country, that’s not what we’re about.”

Rivers felt that certain races have been targeted, and as a result, it reinforced a connection and ties to the community.

New Attitude

The Lakers game itself, a 105-101 Bucks win, showed an attitude, not seen previously. At one point in the fourth quarter, with a play in progress, Antetokounmpo appeared to wave Rivers off, gesturing to sit down. The “Big Guy” also blocked a shot by LeBron James, and stole a ball from him, on two straight possessions in the last minute.

Rivers said afterwards, it expressed the comfort level between them in that Antetokounmpo saw how the play was developing. “Just, he’s letting it come. I think his trust level with me and his teammates, especially because we have a lot of young players, just keeps growing,” said Rivers.

It was further explained that a new strategy has been developing throughout the schedule, though not always effective. The notion that “The Big Guy” is not the first scoring option was evident. Antetokounmpo scored 21 points, and Kevin Porter Jr. got 22 points to lead the team. As a whole, the Bucks got 23 assists by attempting to spread the ball around.

Something is happening with the Bucks. Whether embracing their conscience and ties with the world around, or coming to grips with their position, it has yet to be determined. The honesty, however, is refreshing.

The bucks play Tuesday at the Fiserv Forum against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Jan. 21 facing the Oklahoma City Thunder.