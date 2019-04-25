Bucks Announce Full Second Round Series Schedule

× Expand Photo credit: Fiserv Forum

Following a 4-0 sweep of the Detroit Pistons in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs on Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks already knew their Second Round opponent would be the Boston Celtics.

But, they didn't know how long they'd have to wait for Game 1 of the Second Round pending the results of the other Eastern Conference series' and the results of the Boston Bruins' NHL playoff series, which would impact scheduling at the TD Garden, Boston's multi-purpose arena.

The wait is over. On Wednesday, April 24, the Bucks released the full Second Round schedule.

The Bucks will tip-off their Second Round series against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, April 28, at noon. The game will air nationally on ABC.

Sunday is a busy day in Milwaukee sports as the Milwaukee Wave will play for a spot in the Finals of the Major Arena Soccer League playoffs at 2:05 p.m. at UWM Panther Arena and the Brewers will finish a three game road series at the New York Mets with first pitch set for 12:10 p.m. and

The two teams will return to Fiserv Forum for Game 2 on Tuesday, April 30, before taking the series to Boston for Game 3 on Friday, May 3, and Game 4 on Monday, May 6. Tip-off times for Games 2-7 will be announced at a later date. The complete schedule for the Bucks and Celtics’ Second Round series is below.

* - If necessary

Deer District Watch Parties

Those who aren’t attending a game can once again come to Deer District and party with fellow Bucks fans on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum, in The Beer Garden and throughout the Entertainment Block. For each game of the Second Round – home or away – a 40-foot high TV will be placed on the plaza for fans to watch each game, in addition to the outdoor TV already in place in The Beer Garden.

There also will be food, games, a DJ, retail shops, contests to win playoff tickets and more set up on the plaza, turning it into the must-be spot for Bucks playoff action. Activities on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum will open two hours prior to each home playoff game and one hour before each road game.

Giveaways

All fans in attendance at Game 1 will receive a “Built to Advance” green or white T-shirt courtesy of We Energies and Palermo’s, while all fans at Game 2 will receive a white “Fear the Deer” shirt courtesy of Jockey.