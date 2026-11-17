× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Milwaukee Bucks players (2026) Milwaukee Bucks players Kel'el Ware, Gary Trent Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis and Jaime Jaquez Jr. on the court at Fiserv Forum against the Atlanta Hawks (Nov. 15, 2026)

With their 10th straight loss, the Bucks (1-13) are looking more like what predictions indicated in the pre-season: going nowhere. Sunday’s 113-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks was a heartbreaker behind a shuffled line-up in search of a winning combination.

They came close but it is still a work-in-progress. Once more, they took control of the game in the first quarter leading 37-18. This time, Kasparas Jakucionis (25 points) stepped up as Milwaukee’s leading scorer while adding five assists.

Unfortunately, the game wasn’t over. The second quarter was a disaster for the Bucks: turnovers; lost rebounds; missed shots; forced points from three-point range; and a questionable foul call. Atlanta overcame a 22-point hole behind the shooting of CJ McCollom (20) and Nickeil Alexander Walker (20).

They outscored the Bucks 37-16, and walked off the court at halftime, leading 55-53. Atlanta pulled away, although Milwaukee’s Kel’el Ware snagged 11 rebounds. They were left chucking the ball, from the cheap seats again, 54 times out of their 96 shots taken… a 39% overall average from the field.

Age and Injuries

The fact that Jakucionis came off the bench, along with Gary Trent Jr. (18), is a telling stat. The last few seasons, age and injuries was a plague to Milwaukee, at both ends of the court.

This season’s youth movement has improved court times for the bench gang as substitutions for ineffective starters. Jakucionis played 26 minutes, Ware played 25 minutes, Trent Jr. (18) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (6) delivered 30 minutes each.

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While the bench is now proving to be an asset, finding a combination for the starting five still remains a mystery. Mainstays like Tyler Herro, Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner are being augmented by different players on a rotating basis.

Playing in Orlando on Friday the 13th, the Bucks made the home team look real good, despite a good defensive effort. They forced Orlando’s squad, led by Franz Wagner (35), to toss 50 of their 87 shots, from outside the arc. They were brilliant in clogging the paint and surrounding area.

The bad side was their own offense was a casualty, down 23-15, in the first quarter. Jaquez Jr. (22) and Herro (18) were the Buck’s scoring leaders in a 107-99 loss. Kuzma and Turner each scored 14 points and played 31 minutes.

Three-Point Attempt

One problematic thing is watching that same play, working the ball to the inside corner, running it through the paint and passing to the far corner for a three-point attempt. The recipient, or victim, of this play is usually Brandon Burries, who scored three points on two attempts.

One question seems practical to ask. Should the Bucks continue to use half of their basket attempts as long shots, why not let Burries and AJ Green lose? Let the guys that can shoot these things, shoot them?

Watching Milwaukee's offense put on these confusing and inept patterns is no better than the last few seasons of futility. Fans are always hopeful to see a win and enjoy the experience and should be treated to a professional effort.

Team ownership implied a new day over the summer with player movement, new coaching, and whatever else they were foisting. It is understood a new and young team requires time to gel. This is “D” league ball at premium NBA prices, notwithstanding fireworks while the players enter the arena.

The Bucks go on the road for a series of games this week. They will be at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday to play the Portland Trailblazers.