Bucks Convincingly Take Game Three

Though the Bucks showed signs of improvement in their game two win over the Orlando Magic to even up the first-round playoff series, their work on Saturday afternoon finally showed their true potential as an offensive powerhouse. The 121-107 victory featured a Bucks team that came ready to play, and plenty of intensity from start to finish. It was an encouraging sign of things to come.

It comes as no surprise that reigning MVP Giannis Antetoukounmpo led the way for Milwaukee, with 35 points and 11 rebounds for yet another playoff double-double. Khris Middleton also finally returned to form, picking up 17 points for his highest scoring game of the series. Four of the Bucks’ starting five finished in double figures, with Eric Bledsoe finishing with 14 points and an intense Brook Lopez shooting seven for ten from the field for 16 points as well.

Lopez’ intensity was just a glimpse into the mindset that the Bucks carried into game three. After an offensive foul late in the first half, cameras caught him throwing a chair on the bench with the team up by 24 points. Minutes before that, forward Marvin Williams and the Magic’s James Ennis were both ejected for a scuffle after going at one another for a rebound. Ennis appeared to throw a punch while clearing out space in the skirmish, which may draw a suspension upon league review. Even with the Bucks up big going into halftime, they were playing like a team with a chip on their shoulders.

For the Magic, much of the story remained the same from game two. Offensive struggles continued from their starters, with the exception of the sharp-shooting Nikola Vucevic. Strong efforts from guard D.J. Augustin and Terrence Ross off the bench helped matters, but nothing really seemed to click for Orlando on Saturday. As we’ve seen from game one, however, they are more than capable of potentially tying up the series once again in game four.

You can watch the Bucks attempt to improve their series lead on Monday afternoon, with tipoff slated for 12:30 p.m. Coverage will be on NBA TV as well as Fox Sports Wisconsin.