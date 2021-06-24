Bucks Drop Game One of Eastern Conference Finals

Image via Twitter / Bucks

Nobody said it would be easy.

Heading into Wednesday night’s first game of the Eastern Conference Finals, the consensus amongst sports media was that the Milwaukee Bucks would handily defeat the Atlanta Hawks in the best-of-seven series (regardless of what some people thought of the city.) The Hawks, however, were ready to respond, and it took the play of a rising star in the NBA to push them past the Bucks, 116-113.

The story of the night was point guard Trey Young, who had a career-high 48 points for Atlanta, and seemed to be unstoppable whenever given the ball with a chance to drive from the perimeter. Milwaukee’s defense failed to collapse on Young more often than not, but he was poised to have a big game after picking up 12 points in the first quarter alone, three of those baskets coming from floaters on the inside.

On the other side of the ball, Milwaukee searched for the three-pointer all night, but it was nowhere to be found for the Bucks. Milwaukee made just 8 of 36 attempts from behind the three-point line, constantly looking to make big shots that just wouldn’t fall. On the inside, Giannis Antetokounmpo had his way with the Hawks in the paint, contributing heavily to the team’s 70 points underneath the basket. Giannis finished with 34 points, and Jrue Holiday added 33 of his own, often times when they were needed most. Khris Middleton struggled, shooting just 6 of 23 from the field, but was relieved somewhat by a burst of offense from Bobby Portis coming off the bench.

Things remained tight throughout the game, until a pair of miscues late proved to be the Bucks’ undoing. First, Middleton missed a pull-up jump shot with a 111-110 lead, and the Hawks’ Clint Capela scored in transition, proving to be the go-ahead basket. A late play to a wide open Pat Connaughton resulted in an airball, all but sealing the Bucks’ fate. For a game that had a lot of promise, it ended in deflating fashion.

Wednesday night’s loss was Milwaukee’s first at home throughout the course of this year’s playoffs. Fortunately, they’ll have another chance to right the ship on Friday night, when game two tips off at 7:30 p.m., airing nationally on TNT. If Milwaukee has learned anything from the past few weeks of play, it’s that a lot can happen in a best-of-seven series. They’ll get another chance to defend their home court on Friday night.

Thousands packed into and outside of Fiserv Forum for the game, which continues to maintain an exciting atmosphere in the postseason. You can find out more about playoff watch parties at the Deer District here.