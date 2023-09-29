Bucks Have Pieces in Place for 2023-24

× Expand Photo via Damian Lillard - Instagram Damian Lillard Damian Lillard

After being heralded as a favorite to return to the NBA Finals, and possibly claim the franchise’s second title in three years, Milwaukee coasted to a 9-0 start to the regular season, and amassed a 16-game win streak later in the year. That was all for naught, though, as a wild card Miami Heat team bounced the Bucks from the first round of the NBA playoffs in five games. While it likely hasn’t left the players minds, Milwaukee finds itself in a similar position for the 2023-24 slate of games, which tips off on October 26.

There are plenty of storylines to watch this season, but none bigger than the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo. After missing a total of 19 games last year due to injury, Antetokounmpo underwent a routine surgery in the offseason, according to the team. The injury stems back to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, when Giannis collided with Atlanta Hawks guard Clint Capela and hyperextended his left leg. In 2022, he revealed in an interview with The Athletic that he was one more extension away from total disaster, but played in the Finals without a knee brace. After the surgery, Giannis missed the 2023 FIBA World Cup with the Greece national team, but appears to be on a timetable that will have him back in action for the regular season. As a perennial MVP candidate, Bucks fans will need the Greek Freak in top form by opening night.

While Giannis is the show in Milwaukee, the supporting cast has gotten a big upgrade. In July, the Bucks re-signed forward Khris Middleton, who rounds out Milwaukee’s big three alongside Giannis and the massive September acquisition of guard Damian Lillard. Middleton also underwent surgery this offseason, but should be good to go by opening night as well. Another key re-signing was center Brook Lopez, who will be joined by his brother, Robin, after being acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robin last played for the Bucks in 2019-20, and adds another big presence in the paint for Milwaukee. Veteran guard Malik Beasley is also a new addition, along with young guards Andre Jackson Jr. from UConn and a re-signed A.J. Green, who added shooting depth late in the 2022-23 regular season. The core of the Bucks’ roster is certainly bolstered by Lillard, but production from the bench will be crucial in the long haul that is the 82-game slate.

Easier in the East

Part of what initially made the Bucks title contenders was the lack of competition in the Eastern Conference. Before Miami played spoiler, it was looking like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee would meet in the conference finals series, in a heated rematch of the 2021-22 conference semifinals. Milwaukee and Boston once again look like favorites in the conference, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia, however, is facing internal struggles, as star guard James Harden and center Joel Embiid have both indicated that they are unhappy with their roles on the team, to say the least.

Roughly nine other teams in the conference appear to be playoff contenders, though none have the star power and depth that Milwaukee and Boston’s rosters have on paper. The entire makeup of a team can change over the course of seven months, however, so Milwaukee will have to live up to their potential on the court, as well.

Key Dates

While yes, every game counts about as much as the next in the regular season, certain dates on the calendar should be circled for Bucks players and fans alike. The season tips off against the aforementioned troubled 76ers on October 26 at Fiserv Forum, and on October 30, Miami will come to town in a game that has extra weight given last year’s playoff exit. The Bucks won’t see either team until nearly December (Miami) or the new year (Philadelphia,) so they’ll look to make a statement against their postseason rivals while getting their rhythm together as a team.

30 of the Bucks’ regular season games will be nationally televised this year, giving Giannis and co. plenty of time to shine on a bigger stage. That includes all three games against the Boston Celtics this year, beginning on November 22 from TD Garden, and two games with the Phoenix Suns, who are forever linked to the Bucks for their matchup in the 2020-21 NBA Finals. You can see the Celtics at Fiserv Forum on January 11, and Phoenix on March 17. The Bucks will also once again play on Christmas Day, albeit in Madison Square Garden this year, when they take on the New York Knicks for an 11 a.m. Central Time tipoff.

Is This the Year?

All of the pieces are in place for Milwaukee to once again make a deep playoff run, and maybe even an NBA Finals appearance once again with the acquisition of another superstar. However, that was said about this team last year, as well. If Milwaukee can once again get off to a hot start, and see things through to the end while staying healthy, Bucks fans should have plenty of reasons to cheer this season.