Bucks Injuries Puts Focus Squarely on Team Playing

The Bucks lost 118-106 in Cleveland on Monday night and it was significant for a number of reasons, especially highlighting what injuries will mean going forward. Head coach Doc Rivers must get across the concept of “playing as a team” without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and let Ryan Rollins emerge as the new face, if need be.

In the early part of the second quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo came down the wrong way from a shot and got bumped. The result was a groin injury which forced him to leave the game, after intentionally fouling a player. He is now listed as day-to-day on the injury call sheet and being given an MRI to determine the injury’s extent.

He also sat out last Wednesday’s 111-100 loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a sore left knee. If this trend becomes the standard, it is definitely time to circle the wagons and re-think game plans with the available personnel. This is happening now; the fire drill has begun.

Out for Surgery

Through the 15 contests so far, Antetokounmpo was averaging 32.6 points per game, 11.3 assists, and 7.1 rebounds. The services of guard Kevin Porter Jr. will be lost for a few months including getting up to speed. He underwent surgery to the meniscus tear in his right knee, earlier this month.

Taurean Prince had neck surgery to repair a herniated disc last week and is out indefinitely. He was expected to contribute in a big way this season, coming off the bench in the power forward and guard spots.

An aging core group sustaining injuries is nothing new, as the alarm bell has been ringing for more than four seasons. The Bucks management made their last transaction on Oct. 20 in waiving forward Tyler Smith. At this point, the goal would appear to be tread water, and hope … not a good strategy.

On the plus side, the team picked up its 10th consecutive win in the NBA Cup on Saturday, by winning the back end of a home-and-home series with the Hornets. The 147-134 overtime win was marked by Rollins netting 20 points and Kyle Kuzma adding 29 points, with 10 rebounds. Antetokounmpo had 25 points, and 18 assists.

Rollins is developing his own rhythm, as he got 24 points in last night’s Cavaliers game, shooting 5-10 from beyond the three-point arc. He scored 25 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field that included 4-6 from three-point range, during the Wednesday loss to the Hornets, with Myles Turner picking up.

Weak Defense

Defense is still not a strong suit for the Bucks, who were strafed by the Los Angeles Lakers 119-95 on Saturday. They led Milwaukee 65-34, at one point, with Luka Doncic scoring 41 points and Austin Reaves (25) right behind him. Like the playoff game last year, Antetokounmpo hunted for the game ball, this time successfully, for rookie Doncic.

Between players like Rollins, Kuzma, Turner, AJ Green, Bobby Portis Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey, the Bucks have a chance to do some broken-field running and depend on themselves. This also equates to Rivers, and his coaching staff, actually coaching, devising game plans that will get the most out of everyone.

In short, without the big cog in the works, these next few games can be a lot of fun to watch. Questions about forging their own identity as a team need to be answered anyway.

The Bucks are now 8-7, good for third place in the NBA Central Division, and ninth place in the NBA Eastern Conference.

The Bucks play at the Fiserv Forum against the Philadelphia 76’ers (Nov. 20), the Detroit Pistons (11/22) and the Portland Trailblazers (Nov. 24).