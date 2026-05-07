Bucks Introduce Taylor Jenkins as Milwaukee Head Coach

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Taylor Jenkins - Milwaukee Bucks head coach Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Taylor Jenkins at his interlocutory press conference at the Milwaukee Art Museum (May 6, 2026)

The Doc Rivers-era as Milwaukee Bucks head coach formally ended April 12, with a season-closing 126-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The actual end had been negotiated one month earlier, by his admission, that he and ownership were “on the same page.” The remaining year of his contract will be paid, with “retirement” to a rumored, nebulous role as a special consultant.

By April 30, Bucks owners Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam and Jamie Dinan had announced the hiring of former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. He spent six seasons there, from 2019-2025, compiling a record of 250-214, with four playoff appearances.

On Wednesday, he was introduced by ownership during a press conference at the Milwaukee Art Museum. With the lakefront as a natural backdrop, and the ability to sneak off to see the exhibits afterwards, it was a perfect location. The well-attended outing brought Bucks general manger Jon Horst, co-owner Jimmy Haslam and Jenkins to the table.

“I am really glad…as my time here was extremely impactful,” Jenkins said. “I joked with my wife, of all the places I’ve been, and we were only here for 10 months, in and out, this was the best.”

Good Old Days

The quote should revive some moments of continuity with the previous winning culture, during the “good ol’ days,” as one fan recalled. Jenkins had served as an assistant under former Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, from 2018-2019, when the team won 60 games and reached the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The following season, he left for Memphis.

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Jenkins and Budenholzer were well acquainted with each other, having held the same positions with the Atlanta Hawks for five seasons. That squad also made four playoff appearances including one run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Their joint move to Milwaukee was viewed as somewhat of a coup, at that time.

The idea of continuity with past successes is not lost on ownership in trying to entice Giannis Antetokounmpo to stick around. This past season can generously be termed a “disaster” for the Bucks, with injuries to Antetokounmpo and key players, general lethargy and dissension at several points, and lastly, finishing out of the championship playoff chase with a 32-50 record.

“Taylor is an innovative and driven coach who embodies the culture of winning and hard work,” said Horst. “His basketball intellect, comprehensive experience and leadership ability have played a key role in building successful teams throughout his career. He’s the right fit to take our team to the next level.”

Trade Rumors

Whether Antetokounmpo buys into the sales pitch, depends on whom and what side you believe. The 2025-2026 season was riddled with trade rumors, divisiveness from both ownership and player that was exacerbated by media outlets in sensational terms. The standoff culminated with ownership shutting him down March 15, with Antetokounmpo claiming he was healthy.

This “fisheye” match triggered an NBA Players Association investigation, as to whether the Bucks were “tanking” for a better draft lottery position, which is coming up on May 15. It could also mean they would receive more by way of trade, if Antetokounmpo is healthy.

It was known Giannis wanted to play alongside his brothers, Thanasis and Alex, on court. It never happened and both are no longer under contract with Milwaukee. As co-owner Edens has said, either he will sign an extension on October 1, or be traded. Still a stand-off and the lines are not clearly drawn with a new coach.