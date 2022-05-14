Bucks Lose Series Lead in Game Six

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks Bucks Vs. Celtics Game Six

It was the makings of a wonderful night in Milwaukee, with the Bucks having a chance to reach a second consecutive Eastern Conference final with a win, in six games, over the Boston Celtics. That, however, would not be the case in the slightest. The Bucks let their series lead slip away with a 108-95 loss to the Celtics, meaning that a pivotal game seven on Sunday afternoon will decide the series.

In many ways, things picked up where they left off on Wednesday, and this game was going to be another close contest that would come down to the wire. Boston would jump out to a nine point lead in the first quarter, only to see a Bucks rally from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Pat Connaughton even things up. A Jrue Holiday three-pointer would even give Milwaukee a brief lead. The teams traded baskets, and a big Giannis dunk over the top of Marcus Smart would bring the lead right back, igniting the Fiserv Forum crowd. Unfortunately, that would be their last lead of the night, thanks to a Jason Tatum three-pointer to end the scoring in the first quarter, putting Boston ahead by two.

Tatum, along with many of the Celtics, were on a roll behind the three-point arc, which would ultimately be the difference maker. Milwaukee, however, were stagnant on offense, with only Giannis really being able to penetrate the Celtics defense and make shots for much of the night. Antetokounmpo finished with 44 points and 20 rebounds, in what would normally be a highly praised effort, except for the fact that it accounted for nearly half of Milwaukee’s total scoring. Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton were the only other Bucks in double figures, with 17 and 14 points respectively.

The game may as well have been played with just two players on the court at times, as Tatum was the story for the Cetlics. He finished with 46 points, with starters Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown also racking up over 20 points apiece. Tatum’s breakout performance of the series also included seven three-pointers, as many as Milwaukee made overall. Many of Tatum’s points were counterpunches to the Bucks’ offensive attack, including a pair of threes late, when Milwaukee had a small surge to bring the Celtics’ lead down to just four points. It was a slow night for the Bucks on offense, and when they did score, Boston made the defending champions pay for it.

With the series now tied at three games each, a series-deciding game seven will tip off from TD Garden in Boston on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., with national coverage on ABC.

Unfortunately, the night ended with an ugly scene of gun violence, which Milwaukee Police are now saying had left 17 people shot in the area of Water St. and Highland Ave., and 10 people arrested. The incident marred a night that was otherwise festive in Deer District, with thousands recreating the playoff atmosphere that helped the Bucks move to a championship last season, and a playoff watch party that looked like a music festival. It was a terrifying scene, and a reminder that there is much more to life than basketball. While the Bucks will take the floor once again on Sunday, it is with great hope that the city will be able to unite over something positive when they do.