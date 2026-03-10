Bucks Loss To Miami Defines Their Season and Stalled Playoff Hopes

Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Giannis Antetokounmpo - March 7, 2026 Milwaukee Buck's power forward Giannis Antetokounmp shoots a layup against the Utah Jazz at Fiserv Forum (March 7, 2026)

The Milwaukee Bucks (27-36) were dismantled by the Miami Heat on Sunday, by a 130-91 score. Doc Rivers made the decision to rest Giannis Antetokounmpo and his ailing right calf, after only three games in coming back from a January layoff. Bobby Portis Jr. was the show with 18 point, 4 three-pointers, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

The bigger picture was Milwaukee being outscored 42-40 in the free-for-all second quarter, while trying to overcome a 10-point deficit. The last half, and a third quarter 33-15 drubbing, was a defensive disaster. The inability to close passing lanes and committing fouls allowed Miami’s Paolo Banchero to rack up 33 points.

The Bucks shot 43% from the field including 13-44 in a wild shooting display from three-point range. Cam Thomas played 20 minutes and scored 17 points, as the bench led the point totals, not the starters. Inconsistency has been a hallmark for several seasons.

With only 19 games left, the Bucks find themselves still holding 11th place, one slot away from a playoff berth (or “Play-In” for NBA purists.) The Charlotte Hornets hold the last spot for a chance at the NBA Championship, by four games over Milwaukee. The Chicago Bulls are 1-1/2 games behind in the 12th slot and creeping up.

Unless the Bucks put on a surge of consecutive wins, especially when the schedule favors them, and pretty fast, any post-season hopes are gone. The questions that will pop up, if they do make it, are a bridge too far right now. A collapsing defense and disappearing offense are two reasons for three straight first-round playoff exits in the last three years.

Then, there are injuries. The recent 1-3 home stand gave a glimmer of light, with a 113-99 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo netted 27 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. Ryan Rollins filled the rebounding role with 11 and shoveling off 8 assists. Kyle Kuzma, the subject of trade talks, added 11 points.

Wednesday’s 131-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks blew an opportunity to get closer in the conference standings. The Bucks are cemented in third place for the NBA Central Division, which has no importance, other than bonus money. The real cash comes during the playoffs, a run to the NBA championship.

Rivers has also been mentioned as “stepping away,” when the season ends. Portis Jr. addressed the notion on FanDuel, a sports betting site. His quote was, “Do you get paid if you retire? If you’ve got one more year on your contract, do you get paid? Nah, I don’t think Doc is walking away from that $15, $16 million … that’s a lot of bread to walk away from.”

The fact that a betting site is now quoting pro sports players is curious. Betting operations tend to make a lot of bread too. Respectability and times sure have changed from Pete Rose and the eight Chicago White Sox players getting banned for life.

Last November, it was evident that another championship banner would not be hung from the rafters. There are nine home games remaining on Milwaukee’s schedule. The best thing is enjoy the games for what they are, and being in the environment, if you can afford it.

The Bucks play in the Fiserv Forum against the Phoenix suns on Tuesday, and Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.