Bucks Making Heads Spin, And Might Be Adding Jimmy Butler Too

You have to tear apart the last 10 games by the Milwaukee Bucks to see what head coach Doc Rivers is doing by shaking the line-up every night. They have taken seven of those games, with four consecutive wins, as of Jan. 19. One week ago, they endured their worst loss of their worst loss of the season to the New York Knicks, 140-106.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be the wrecking crew with seven double-doubles and a triple-double, backed up by Damian Lillard with games scoring 25 and 26 points, respectively. Antetokounmpo scored 34 points Sunday, helping destroy the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 123-109. Two days earlier, he netted 35 points in a 130-122 drubbing of the Toronto Raptors.

Before that, the Bucks literally shredded the rival Orlando Magic 122-93, behind Lillard’s 30 points. Antetokounmpo netted 26 points of his own. A quick 34-16 first quarter breakout, set the pace. Antetokounmpo had 11 defensive rebounds, and Bobby Portis grabbed 8 for the game.

Thrills for the Hometown Crowd

After the Knicks loss, the Sacremento Kings were victims in a 130-115 victory. Antetokounmpo thrilled the hometown crowd with 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. What made the game outstanding was the Bucks scoring 47 first quarter points, a benchmark, and garnering 75 points by halftime on the strength of a 21-2 run. Lillard packed a lot of points during the charge, finishing with 24 points.

This leaves the Bucks with a record of 24-17, good for second place in the NBA Central Division. Once again, “erratically brilliant,” like last season, there is a different feel now. Like running to the NBA Emirates Cup last month, which replaced the silly In-Season Tournament, it is easy to spot their effort when focused.

The playing minutes are being spread out by Rivers, for both starters and bench. The day is still coming when the “Big 3” of Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Middleton are on the court together for longer stretches. Of course, the rumor mill is making that option look flimsy, as Middleton is reportedly being shopped by the Bucks to the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler, as part of a centerpiece trade.

Trade Deadline Impending

The Feb. 6 trade deadline is approaching quickly, and this questionable consideration has been put out there. The issue is whether the Heat would want the oft-injured Middleton.

Taurean Prince has basically replaced Middleton as a starting forward, piling up 7.2 points per game average, coupled with 3.7 rebounds and 45.5% field goal average. His three-point average is 46.1 %, on the strength of 65 of 141 shots made, and snagging 114 defensive rebounds.

Patrick Connaughton is also being mentioned as trade bait, because of an injury that cut his playing time and kept him out of the rotation.

Such a trade offering Connaughton would open up salary cap space to land another starter, possibly someone younger to keep the “musical chairs” line-up by Rivers, moving at a brisk pace. The game plan seems to have kept things interesting so far, for both the players and the fans. “Keeping engaged” is the code phrase, and it’s working.

Connaughton has played in only 21 games, averaging 4.6 points per game, with 47 defensive rebounds. The Bucks and general manger Jon Horst will surely be checking the free-agent market for players that can help them get to the finish line and beyond. They need youth and dependability, when the aging players go down with injuries

Barring injuries, Middleton and Butler will be on display during a match-up between the Bucks and the Heat at the Fiserv Forum (Jan. 23).