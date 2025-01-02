Bucks Pull Off New Year’s Eve Win, With Big Three on Court

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Bucks vs Pacers, December 31, 2024 Giannis Antetokounmpo - Bucks vs Pacers, December 31, 2024

It was the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton were all together since December 14. Although not in prime form because of returning from illness and injuries, it was step in the right direction. The second half performance by the team overall showed those missing flashed of brilliance.

At the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Bucks (17-14) pulled away late with a 120-112 win over their rivals, the Indiana Pacers. With a bogged-down first half, and down by 19 points in the third quarter, they went on a run of 12 unanswered points to overcome the deficit, with just minutes left in the game.

Antetokounmpo hadn’t played in four games, and only got four points in the first half. He finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. Gary Trent Jr. (14 points) put it away in hitting two clutch three-pointers in the final quarter, the second with 1:39 left. It gave Milwaukee a 115-110 lead, en route to the biggest comeback win of the season.

Along the way, Lillard (9) hit a catch-and-toss three pointer, one of a trio for the night, and AJ Green (9) added his own duo from beyond the arc. Middleton (15) was still ragged but played his first thirty-minute game of the season. Off the bench, Brook Lopez (16) and Bobby Portis Jr. had 14 points with 15 rebounds.

It’s About Teamwork

The main thing that seems to be taking shape is the eventual reliance on teamwork, when Antetokounmpo and Lillard are out of the line-up. The Dec. 23 game against the Chicago Bulls, 112-91 Milwaukee victory was a good example. Middleton, Lopez, and Portis Jr. (a double-double) put the Bucks ahead early, and they never relinquished the lead.

Portis Jr. had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Middleton and Lopez each had 21 points, and the defensive rebounding by Milwaukee showed up to play. They are also third in the NBA, on the strength of 35.1 defensive rebounds, with Antetokounmpo holding a 9.6 average. He is also averaging 32.6 points per game.

Milwaukee has now won for the sixth time in its last seven games. Just like running all the way to the Emirates Cup, a few weeks ago, there may be reasons for hope, going forward. They are currently fifth in the NBA Eastern Conference.

On another front, the 74th edition of the NBA All-Star Game is slated for Feb.16, at the Chase Center. The first round of All-Star game voting was released with Antetokounmpo leading all players with 1.7 million votes. Lillard is the third highest vote-getter in the Eastern Conference among guards.

In its wisdom, the NBA has stretched its arms and re-configured the All-Star game. No longer an East-West match, it is now a mini-tournament consisting of four teams. All-Star selection will form three of the teams, with the fourth squad comprising the “Rising Stars Challenge” winners, whatever that is. All the teams will battle in an elimination tournament, with each game being played to whoever gets to 40 points first. The next round of voting will be told on January 9. The voting itself is divided up as 50 percent from fans, 25 percent by NBA players themselves, and 2 percent by a media panel. What next?

The Bucks play at the Fiserv Forum against the Portland Trailblazers (Jan. 4), the San Antonio Spurs (Jan. 8), the Sacramento Kings (Jan. 14), and the Orlando Magic (Jan. 15).