Bucks Ready to Get Back to Business with Some Added Muscle

There have been plenty of smiles to go around for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. They have the best record in the NBA with a future MVP and coach of the year candidate leading them to unfamiliar territory as a legitimate championship contender.

While most of the team had a much-needed break over the last week, Milwaukee was still well represented at All Star Weekend in Charlotte, N.C. Yeah, Khris Middleton had a rough performance of just 11 points in Saturday night’s three-point shootout, but he rebounded with a strong 20-point showing in Sunday’s All-Star game alongside his comrade Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led all scorers with 38 points. It was all fun and games with the highlight of the night belonging to the Greek Freak and Steph Curry.

With the All-Star break finally behind us, it’s time to get back to business for the first place Bucks, who will finally get the chance to introduce their latest acquisition made just before the trade deadline. If you haven’t had time to get to know Nikola Mirotic, it won’t take long as he is set to make his Bucks debut Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.

The 6’10” forward from Yugoslavia was drafted back in 2011, but didn’t make his NBA debut until 2014 with the Chicago Bulls, where he played for three and a half seasons before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans at last year’s deadline.

At just 28-years-old, Mirotic has made a name for himself as one of the premier stretch big men in the league with a career average of 12.3 points per game along with a respectable 36% career three-point percentage. Mirotic has really showcased his talent over the past two seasons by helping the Pelicans win a playoff series alongside Anthony Davis before being upended by the Golden State Warriors dynasty in round two.

Mirotic’s skillset can be compared to other European stars in the NBA such as Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki and the Bucks’ own Ersan Ilyasova, but he brings his own brand of toughness and grit that should be a much-needed boost for this year’s playoff run. Not only is he an exceptional shooter from deep, but his tenacity on both ends makes him that much more valuable to the Bucks. He rebounds the ball well and isn’t afraid to get in your face on the defensive end. Perhaps the best thing he can bring to the Bucks lineup is his ability to space the floor, which should only make it that much easier for Giannis to thrive in the paint.

The only question with Mirotic is whether or not he will affect the current chemistry of the group, but all signs point to a smooth transition. The only guy who’s played with Nikola is Tony Snell from their days in Chicago. The rest of the group seems anxious to get out on the court and acclimate him to their culture after a solid practice Wednesday.

“Amazing, he fits right in with the team," Giannis Antetokounmpo said after Wednesday’s practice. "He plays ball the right way. A guy like that, it’s not hard to make him fit in. He makes plays, he makes shots. He made every shot he took today; it’s crazy. It’s just great playing with him and having a piece like that on our team.”

Bottom Line

“The first place Milwaukee Bucks” has a nice ring to it, and it never gets old saying it out loud. That’s the position the Deer have been in most of the season, and the fact that they have been able to sustain this play through the All-Star break says a lot about who they are as a group.

It’s crazy to think they could actually get better but adding Mirotic to the front line should only make them that much more dangerous as we get closer to the postseason. On paper, the Bucks couldn’t have asked for a higher character guy than Mirotic. Let’s hope he is the final piece to the puzzle that can ultimately put them over the top in the Eastern Conference. Tonight is the perfect game for Nikola to make his debut as Milwaukee hopes to send a message right away out of the break that they are indeed the best team in the East moving forward.