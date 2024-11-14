Bucks Season Spiraling Down the Drain Early in The Season

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - nba.com/bucks Doc Rivers Nov. 12. 2024 Doc Rivers, November 12, 2024

Post-Halloween smiles must have prompted Giannis Antetokounmpo, the father of three, to tell “dad” jokes, while boarding a team flight in early November. His entry: “Why don’t monsters eat ghosts? Because they taste like sheet.” Aiming one at Khris Middleton, he asked, “What do you call a witch…that’s on the beach? Sand-wich.”

The humor may be cute, but “sheet” can be an operative word for the Bucks’ season, so far. With a 4-8 record, currently buoyed by a modest two-game winning streak over average teams, it’s not looking very good for the long haul. The effort of the players is there, yet without focus—something leaving head coach Doc Rivers at a loss.

Antetokounmpo can smile, as he continues to be the team, saving a 127-120 overtime game against the Detroit Pistons (5-8) on Wednesday night. He piled in 59 points, the most by an NBA player this season, with 21 of 34 shooting from the floor, nearly perfect 16-17 at the foul line, 7 assists, 2 steals, grabbing 14 rebounds, and blocking two shots.

The home win followed a 99-85 win over the Toronto Raptors, also at the Fiserv Forum the night before. Antetokounmpo scored 23 points and added 7 assists, with 8 rebounds for Bobby Portis.

Ineffectual This Season

Portis came in third place for the sixth man award last season but has remained ineffectual for this go-round. His averages per game are 7.2 rebounds and 28.6 percent shooting. It is only one of the problems that have been carried over from the dysfunction of 2023-2024, and general manager Jon Horst hopefully is looking for a solution.

This resembles a tape loop that gets more frustrating with each viewing. Players are showing their age, it is not a good sign. Pat Connaughton is no longer the presence of before, with flashes of brilliance off the bench. Since the season started, he is averaging 17 minutes of playing time per game, 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 26.3 percent in success in three-point shooting.

Mar Jon Beauchamp was the first-round pick two years ago, part of the promised youth movement. Management declined his player option this season. The writing is already on the wall for free agency at season’s end, and potentially sooner through a waiver or trade.

Confusion and Disarray?

Does former head coach Adrian Griffin now look better with a 30-13 record, despite the confusion and disarray, before being unceremoniously jettisoned last season? Doc Rivers is a hometown hero, a great player for Marquette and future NBA Hall of Fame coach.

Yet, some of his game decisions have been questionable, and bring thoughts that he may be desirous of returning to the golf course soon, from whence plucked. He paired Connaughton and Portis with Brook Lopez during the 122-99 Memphis loss (10/31), a defensive disaster on par with watching the Wisconsin glacier retreat against a fast team.

There are many troubles to fix, although one of them is no longer Patrick Beverly, now plying his trade overseas, for Hapoel Tel Aviv. During game six of the first-round playoffs against the Indiana Pacers, he famously lobbed basketballs at fans, hitting them twice. Surely, he is more attentive about lobbing things in his present environment.

Going forward, this will be interesting. Backing into a division title like the Brewers isn’t an option, when you hold fifth place in your division.

Upcoming games at the Fiserv include: Houston Rockets (11/18), Chicago Bulls (11/20), the Pacers (11/22), Charlotte Hornets (11/23), and Washington Bullets (11/30).