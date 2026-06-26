Bucks Show Their Draft Picks, Acquisitions and Direction Next Season

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Milwaukee Bucks 2026 NBA Draft Press Conference Left to right: Taylor Jenkins, Nate Ament, Brayden Burries and Jon Horst at the Milwaukee Bucks' 2026 NBA Draft press conference at the Pieper-Hillside Boys and Girls Club

The 2026 NBA Draft is over. Several things are over for the Bucks this week. No more Giannis, and no more of this prime-time debacle being televised for two nights on national television. Evidently, there is an audience for this kind of stuff, incisive questions by interviewers like: “Did you like basketball, when you were younger?”

The epic demise of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s time with the Milwaukee Bucks, and his departure, was a better television plot made into a lingering divorce. Somewhere in the Old Testament, it says, paraphrased, Moses gave them a bill of divorcement because of the hardness of their hearts. That should about cover it.

On Thursday, the Bucks held a press conference at the Pieper-Hillside Boys and Girls Club to introduce their two night’s worth of picks.

Young Picks

Burries was selected, with the 10th overall pick in the draft allotted to Milwaukee. He has played one season of college basketball at Arizona, started in 39 games, and led the team with a 16.1 scoring average. He is 20 years old and helped push the Wildcats to the Final Four in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Ament is 19 years old, and was acquired from the Miami Heat, as part of the trade that sent Giannis and Bobby Portis Jr. packing. He started in 39 games with the Tennessee Volunteers, averaging16.7 points per game, and snagging a team high average of 6.3 rebounds. His court time was averaging 29.7 minutes per game.

The youth movement continued in a separate deal where the Bucks acquired the draft rights to Malique Lewis, from the Washington Wizards. The 21-year-old was the 60th overall pick in the draft, and Milwaukee sent cash considerations to the Orlando Magic, as part of a three-team exchange.

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Lewis played 31 games last season with the South East Melbourne Phoenix of the Australian National Basketball League. He averaged 7.3 points in 21.2 minutes per game.

On Monday night, The Bucks picked up Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jacquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round draft picks, one pick swap, and a second-round pick. Herro is 26 years old, Ware is 22, Jacquez Jr. is 25, and Jakucionis is 20.

Clock-Eaters

Coupled with the three draft pick-ups, there is a definite youth movement afoot. They are all clock-eaters on the court. The rest of the roster with Ousmane Dieng at 23 years old, Kevin Porter Jr. (26), Ryan Rollins (23), Gary Treent Jr. (27), Jericho Sims (27), and A.J. Green (26) leaves a lot of tread left on the tire.

Suddenly, Taurean Prince (32), Kyle Kuzma (30), and Gary Harris (31) are the elder statesmen. Turning over the aging core was the right reboot, and makes you think that management was actually monitoring the situation. Nah.

As for Giannis, there has been no word or statement from him about his departure … yet. There is the Downtown mural of him being turned into a memorial, or homage, to his 13 years of basketball in Milwaukee. At the base, fans are leaving items and treasures there that they’ve gathered through the years.

Somebody noticed, and in the comments section of Spectrum News 1’s Instagram Reels was a message from “The Big Guy,” himself.

“People, I’m still alive.”

It was a good run. Fans have another set of good memories to keep on the shelf for a rainy day, right next to the ones from the 1971 team.