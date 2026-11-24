× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Myles Tuner - Milwaukee Bucks (2026) Milwaukee Bucks center forward Myles Turner at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto (Nov. 23, 2026).

Monday night’s 116-111 win over the Toronto Raptors not only ended a 13-game losing streak for the Milwaukee Bucks (2-16), it reinforced the benefits of a strong finish. Like a series of outstanding individual efforts strung together, the pattern might evolve into a team dynamic.

Tyler Herro (32 points) was the offensive star, adding 8 assists, and Myles Turner (27) grabbed 11 rebounds before fouling out. Kyle Kuzma (18) and Brayden Burries (14) added support overcoming a 53-49 halftime deficit. The team shot 51% overall, tossing in 67 points over the final two quarters.

While the Raptors are having issues themselves, losing 7 of their last 8 games, the Bucks’ win built on something that has emerged over the last few games: the second half push. They usually petered out, after early leads, and then, resorted to three-point shooting with mixed results.

Fourth Quarter Points

Herro shot 10 of 16 that included 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, most in the second half. It comes on the heels of a 50-point performance with 11 rebounds in Saturday night’s 132129 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He sank a three-pointer that would have sent the game into overtime but couldn’t beat the buzzer.

LeBron James was the other story by scoring 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, keeping his team in pace with Milwaukee. Burries connected from the far corner for three points through the paint toss in the closing seconds. A 2-shot foul to Joel Embiid was the difference.

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Thursday’s game 124-114 loss to the Portland Trailblazers brought Damian Lillard (33) back to the Fiserv Forum for the first time since being waived, last year. Scott Henderson scored 27 points. Herro (19), along with Nate Ament and Kasparas Jakucionis, each scored 18 points in staying close.

Facing Giannis

Former Buck Jrue Holiday (22) added to the mix with 8 assists. His trade several years ago was arguably the death knell for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s era, as the defense began its downward spiral.

The Bucks played in Miami, against the Heat on Wednesday, facing Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr., for the first time since they were traded, over the summer. Giannis (27) missed a triple double by one assist, Davion Mitchell (24), and Bam Adebayo netted 21 of his 26 points in the first half in giving the Heat a 74-48 lead.

Then, the strangeness set in. The Bucks were a different team, as Herro (8), Jakucionis (20), Kel’el Ware (11) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (10), who came over in the Antetokounmpo trade, totaled 49 points and played throughout the game.

Milwaukee wanted to show something and did in the second half, blowing the doors off 82-63. Kyle Kuzma (26) and Burries (20) made plays at both ends of the court. Down by 30 points, the Bucks put on a display in the final 6:30 minutes, pouring in a 30-9 points advantage, although not enough, leaving the Heat to win 137-130.

Getting Serious

Maybe Milwaukee showed themselves something by hitting a 50% overall field goal average but still taking 41 of 86 shots from three-point range and making 14.

Getting serious in the final two quarters, over the last four games, can be traced to the Miami contest. Monday’s win over the Raptors seemed to be a culmination of the pattern.

There may be good things ahead, and the team has already shown that they can play as a group. As Brewers manager Pat Murphy told Jake Bauers, after they won the World Series: “When you play for… where everybody plays for themselves, you remember this. This is how it is done.”

He was referring to teamwork, and we might be watching it happen with the Bucks.

Milwaukee returns to the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night to play the Brooklyn Nets, the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, and Monday against the San Antonio Spurs.