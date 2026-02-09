Bucks Stand Pat on Giannis Trade, But New Baggage Arrives

× Expand Photo via Giannis Antetokounmpo - Instagram Giannis Antetokounmpo Giannis Antetokounmpo

The NBA trade deadline came and went last Thursday, and the biggest focal point for months has been forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks decided to keep him in the fold, despite offers and conversations with several other teams. No acceptable deal could be reached in management’s eyes, evidently.

“The Big Guy” will remain on the team roster, although it conceivably could be his last appearance this season. No timeline has been given for his return from a right calf injury. He has only played in 30 of the 50 games played by the team, so far.

He was an overwhelming choice to play in the NBA All-Star game, a round-robin format of “The U.S. vs. The World.” In the lead-up to the Feb. 13-15 weekend of festivities, Antetokounmpo left another piece of baggage in the motel room, with his name tag on it.

Full of Options

Antetokounmpo let it be known that he is now a fully-vested shareholder in Kalshi. Based in New York City, the company is an internet prediction marketing platform used in traditional online betting for sports. Yes, those words not found in the Holy Writ are possibly coming from the urn of Pete Rose.

“The internet is full of opinions, I decided it was time to make some of my own,” Antetokounmpo, posted to a social media platform. “Today, I am joining Kalshi, as a shareholder.”

Some have alleged that his “Maybe I will, maybe I won’t” stance of leaving the team caused a betting frenzy, and then, followed by his announcement. If he feels fans don’t like him anymore, it is an easy out for a trade in the off-season. The Bucks management would like that aspect, because of its contract control and draft pick possibilities.

Point Shaving, Game Rigging

Betting on sports had become a flourishing, and ultimately booming, cottage industry in the past five years. When signage for sports betting companies is displayed on a Jumbotron at major sports parks and stadiums, Mr. Rose has every right to complain.

As Grandpa once told me, “No one is too slow, where money is concerned.”

Last month, the NCAA announced an investigation of 40 players, from 20 member schools, potentially involved in point shaving and rigging games for their financial benefit and gambling elements. It was along the lines of something about upholding the integrity of the game.

This came after a November decision to rescind a previous ruling that would have allowed college athletes and athletic department staff to bet on professional sports. Oh, well.

Trail of Victory

The Bucks did trade Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey to the Phoenix Suns for Ousmane Deng, Nick Hayes, and Nigel Hayes-Davis. The latter was waived the next day.

The deadline swap of two steady players included the Chicago Bulls. In effect, they didn’t help their roster and should have left well enough alone. It also came in the midst of what would be a three-game-wining-streak and all at home.

The Bucks (21-29) took the Chicago Bulls apart on Tuesday night 131-115, with Kyle Kuzma netting 31 points and 10 rebounds. They banded together in outlasting the New Orleans Pelicans 141-137, in overtime, the following night. Leading scorers were Ryan Rollins (27, A.J. Green (20), and Coffey (16), who shot 7-8 from the field.

The Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 105-99, behind Kevin Porter Jr. (23), Rollins (21), and Green (14). Bobby Portis Jr., who sat out the two games, came back (21 points) scoring on 50% shooting from the field. He was also named to the three-point contest at the NBA All-Star Game, with a 45.1% season average.

The Bucks are out of town for a four-game stand, and the cooperative schedule gives them another chance to try out the show on the road. They return to the Fiserv Forum this Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.