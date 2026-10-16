Bucks Start Pre-Season with New Faces, Same Old Problems

× Expand Photo Via Milwaukee Bucks - nba.com Milwaukee Bucks (Oct. 5, 2026)

The 2026-27 Milwaukee Bucks pre-season opened with a lackluster 116-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The October 5 game at Fiserv Forum was notable for the younger players in the lineup that were so badly needed over the past few years, and the missing faces we have come to identify with the team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers are gone. Bobby Portis Jr. is gone. Taurean Prince is gone. Doc Rivers is somewhat gone. The fan base took notice with only an estimated 9,100 in paid attendance. Not counting standing room only, the stadium holds around 17,500. For a home opener, Bucks ownership got what they bargained for.

Last October, when Giannis was punching his chest and exclaiming, “This is my city,” it seemed like a last gasp. Ownership did the same thing last June, prior to the NBA Daft Lottery, in announcing new head coach Taylor Jenkins. By then, they had also made “the trade” that sent Antetokounmpo and Portis Jr. to the Miami Heat, true to their word.

Missing Shots

Puzzling aspects still pop up, such as signing Gary Trent Jr. to a four-year contract worth $64 million. The transaction is also being investigated for attempting to avert the salary cap. Sadly, during the opener, he missed a trio of three-point shots now known as “The Three Bricks Heard ‘Round The NBA,” all done on the same possession.

The Bucks also signed John Butler, playing in the summer league, only to waive him last Tuesday. They suddenly acquired forward Johni Broome, from the Philadelphia 76ers, now on his third team in two years.

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Milwaukee did put on a second half splurge against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the following night, edging out a 128-126 win. Myles Turner netted 19 points, and Kel’el Ware, from the Antetokounmpo trade, grabbed 12 rebounds.

Sunday night is where it all began to get strange. The Bucks lost 105-90 to the Charlotte Hornets. The away contest might have given away how the starting five might look this season: Kyle Kuzma, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jacquez Jr., Ryan Rollins, and Turner. All of them played a minimum of 20 minute on the court.

New Things?

Ware played 24 minutes and AJ Green played 22 off the bench. Four players including Ousmane Dieng were scratched due to the coach’s decision.

The pre-season is meant to have a team try out new things, gel, and work out the kinks. Those kinks such as an inconsistent offense, poor lapses in defensive set-ups (sometimes walking to the other end of the court), and chucking it “from the cheap seats” because they can’t work things into the middle… it’s all still there.

Toward the end of last season’s palace revolt with head coach Doc Rivers losing control, his squad seemingly made their own decisions on offense. The three-point shot became their weapon of choice, simply because there was no big guy (seemingly injured, according to management) to toss it to. When it came to “down the street” shots, as legendary Bucks broadcaster Eddie Doucette would say, Portis Jr. kept it interesting, and even Rivers smiled too.

However, the team made only 46 three-point attempts and hit only 15 in the Charlotte loss. This was more than half of their overall 89 field goal attempts for the game. Old habits die hard. Mercifully, it is the pre-season.

The regular season starts October 21, an away game at the Washington Bullets. They come home to the Fiserv on October 23 against the Chicago Bulls. A three-game home set follows: October 26 facing the Indiana Pacers; an October 28 tilt with the Houston Rockets; and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, Halloween Night, October 31.