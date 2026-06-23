Bucks Trade Giannis and Bobby Portis Jr. To Miami (With Little Fanfare)

× Expand Photo via Giannis Antetokounmpo - Instagram Giannis Antetokounmpo Giannis Antetokounmpo

True to their word, the Milwaukee Bucks ownership traded Giannis Antetokounmpo before the NBA Draft got underway, along with Bobby Portis Jr., to the Miami Heat. Last month, when the Bucks introduced Taylor Jenkins as their head coach, ownership had indicated as much. The spiraling saga that began with the 2021-22 season is ended.

Antetokounmpo and Portis Jr. were traded to the Heat on Monday night, in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jacquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round draft picks, which includes a No. 13 slot tonight, one pick swap, and a second-round pick, as per ESPN media outlets. The deal will also officially be completed on July 6.

One gets the feeling that the Miami front office emptied their closet of an under-producing squad that has not done well since LeBron James left in 2014, now inherited by the Bucks. Giannis and Portis Jr. join Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith, Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, and Norman Powell. If they all gel, the Heat will be trouble for other teams.

Powell led the Heat team scoring last season averaging 21.7 points per game, while Adebayo grabbed an average of 10.0 rebounds per game. Imagine adding Portis Jr. and his wild three-point shooting, and 6.0 rebounds per game. Miami has to be happy at their prospects. It remains to be seen whether a coaching merry-go-round will ensue.

Champions No More

Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez

For the Bucks, the book is officially closed on the 2021 NBA Championship squad, its dismantling and slow decline, as well as their remaining legacy. This also happened roughly 50 years ago, with the 1971 championship team. Everyone is gone. It is a new team, a rebuild, and fans will have to accept the obvious.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Bucks pick-ups via trade bring some firepower and clock-eaters, so the potential of “the new” will be interesting at premium NBA ticket prices. Herro brings averages of 31.3 minutes played per game with 20.5 points, Ware (22.1, 11.1), Jacquez Jr. (28.3, 15.4) and Jakucionis (17.8, 6.2).

Whomever the Bucks pick up during the NBA Draft over the two-night television extravaganza, starting tonight, remains to be seen. Their efforts of a 32-50 record last season were rewarded with a first-round 10th slot pick. This will be the last time that teams with the worst record get the initial selections, at least, for the next three years.

Miami Heat president Pat Riley, coach of champions with the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, most famously, is shrewd. The Heat and the Boston Celtics were allegedly Antetokounmpo’s two choices for a trade. The cap hit for the Bucks with the four newly acquired players is approximately $46.6 million.

Complete Reboot

Regardless, the Giannis drama with the sniping from both player and owners is now done. His dissatisfaction with the team’s direction, his involvement in “decisions,” the declarations of “This is my city,” is now mute.

Not to belabor a point, along the way in the Bucks steady decline was heralded by the matter of injuries. It’s partly a case of who is steering the team trainers ... yet, there is only so much that can be done with an aging core. A complete reboot was needed, not only from dissension between players and coaches, just the sideshows all together.

Herro is 26 years old, Ware is 22, Jacquez Jr. is 25, Jakucionis is 20. Something important to notice is the ages of the new acquisitions and coupled with some deft draft choices is a solid direction. A young core can grow together.

Regarding the age factor—maybe management was listening all along, and got filtered out because of the noise from distractions. As Bugs Bunny would say, “Mmmmm, could be.” However, just remember that ownership and management caused it in the first place.