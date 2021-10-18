Bucks Week Ahead: Defending Champions

Photo via Twitter / Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks begin their 2021-22 season this Tuesday night, and they carry a title that the franchise has only claimed once previously in their history; defending NBA champions. While the memories of last season’s title run are still very fresh in Milwaukeeans’ minds, it is now time to look towards the future. Everyone’s record resets to 0-0, and there’s 72 games ahead over the next six months. Milwaukee has a title to defend, and they’ll do so from the fairly unfamiliar spotlight, with every other team in the NBA looking to knock off the defending champs. Here’s what’s in store to kick off the season.

Tuesday, October 19 vs. Brooklyn (6:30 p.m., TNT)

There will be no shortage of theatrics along with the NBA season opener on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks will receive their NBA Championship rings, and the team will raise their first championship banner in 50 years, all while the Brooklyn Nets, who were mere inches from defeating the Bucks in last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals, watch from the opposing bench. The game is also the first of 36 national TV appearances for Milwaukee this season, putting half of the season in the nationwide spotlight.

There will be plenty of storylines to go along with the first night of the season. Last year’s playoff series was especially tense at times, and Brooklyn guard James Harden is certainly no fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Many also felt as though forward Kevin Durant was snubbed as the NBA MVP last year, so the Nets have plenty of chips on their shoulder. The biggest league-wide story also will be the elephant in the room at Fiserv Forum. The Nets will be without star guard Kyrie Irving, who Brooklyn ruled will not be playing with the team until he can be a full participant, as he is currently opposed to getting a COVID-19 vaccine and cannot play in New York City. All of these factors make for a very interesting Tuesday night in Milwaukee to begin the year.

Thursday, October 21 at Miami (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

After the ceremonies of Tuesday night are put behind the Bucks, the team will start their first road foray of the year, facing the Miami Heat on Thursday night. The remnants of last year will appear again on Thursday, with the Bucks taking on a team that they swept in four straight games to begin their championship playoff run. Certainly, the Heat, led by former Marquette star Jimmy Butler, center Bam Adebayo, and former Whitnall High School player Tyler Herro will be out for revenge in their home opener. The Heat also have a new addition to their roster this season in forward P.J. Tucker, who did not resign with Milwaukee despite becoming a fan favorite after joining the Bucks in the latter half of the 2020-21 season.

Saturday, October 23 at San Antonio (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The Bucks wrap up the first calendar week of the season on Saturday night in San Antonio, when they’ll meet the Spurs for the first matchup of the year. If you thought the storylines were done, you would be wrong, as another member of last year’s Bucks roster, guard Bryn Forbes, will now be the opposition. Forbes played four years in San Antonio before signing with the Bucks last year, and his outside shooting was key on certain nights to push Milwaukee past opponents. Forbes will help boost a Spurs team that made it to the NBA’s play-in round of the playoffs last season, but failed to make the actual postseason tournament. While it may not have all of the drama of the previous two games for Milwaukee, it will be their first taste of opponents from the Western Conference for the year, and hopefully a chance to get settled in for the long season ahead.