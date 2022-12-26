Bucks Week Ahead: Into the New Year

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and Javon Carter

Coming into last week, the Bucks had only lost consecutive games once since the start of the 2022-23 season. In the grind of the 82-game NBA season, that’s no easy feat. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, though, they dropped three straight games for the first time this season last week, culminating in a loss to the Boston Celtics on Christmas that kept them out of first place in the Eastern Conference. Consistency, especially in the tougher of the two conferences in the NBA, is especially difficult, but Milwaukee has quietly been able to rebound just about every time they’ve dropped a game.

The new year generally means success for the Bucks as of late, as well. With the exception of last season, Milwaukee has had a winning record in the month of January for four of the last five seasons, with the only exception being last year. They also have a jam-packed month ahead, with 16 games in 31 days this time around. That doesn’t make for much rest, but before that, they’ll have a couple of games to hopefully turn things around going into 2023. Here is what’s in store:

Wednesday, December 28 at Chicago (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

With a couple of days off after their Christmas matchup in Boston, the Bucks will likely stop home in Milwaukee for their holiday celebrations before heading to Chicago for a mid-week matchup against the Bulls. The last time these teams met, Chicago stole one from the Bucks at Fiserv Forum, thanks to a late go-ahead three-pointer from Coby White and a 36-point performance from DeMar DeRozan. The Bucks also had 20 turnovers in that meeting, not helping their case against a Bulls offense that was finding their stride. Since then, however, Milwaukee has remained strong, while the Bulls have struggled to consistently win. Chicago is missing point guard Lonzo Ball badly, and Milwaukee’s depth on offense can hopefully counter DeRozan, Zach Levine and center Nikola Vucevic, who have had to carry the load for Chicago.

Friday, December 30 vs. Minnesota (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The Bucks return home on Friday, where they’ll host a Minnesota Timberwolves team that is in a similar standings position as Chicago, albeit in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are currently getting by without star center Karl Anthony-Towns, who went down in late November with a calf injury. That should make things easier for the Bucks, who beat Minnesota earlier this season in a game that secured the best start in Bucks franchise history. Friday night’s contest is also the last game of a four-game road trip for Minnesota, who could be feeling the wear and tear of some tough games on the road leading up to Milwaukee.

Sunday, January 1 vs. Washington (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Milwaukee will ring in the new year with a two-game home series against the Washington Wizards, who are struggling to put their pieces together as of late. Veterans Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis lead the way for Washington on offense, but it hasn’t been enough more often than not for the Wizards. Coming into the week, Washington has won just two games in the month of December, dropping ten straight games going back to November 30. The Wizards will certainly be looking forward to the turn of the calendar, but Milwaukee will want to play spoiler in the teams’ first meetings of the season.