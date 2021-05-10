Bucks Week Ahead: Now or Never

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks

Last week, ESPN analyst said that it was “now or never” for the Milwaukee Bucks, and while that may be a bit of an exaggeration, it is a crucial week for the Bucks franchise. While the team has locked up their core players in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday to long-term deals, the timing is right if the Bucks want to make a strong playoff run this year. That will all hinge, however, on their seeding in the playoffs.

Milwaukee comes into the week in the 3rd playoff position in the Eastern Conference, tied in record with the Brooklyn Nets and with both teams trailing the Philadelphia 76ers by three games. To the Bucks’ advantage, they have five games remaining in a hectic week of games, whereas both Philadelphia and Brooklyn only have four. Fortunately, the NBA’s new play-in tournament for the teams that finish in the 7-10 seeds will take place from May 18-21, meaning Milwaukee will have most of a week off before their first playoff opponent. The rest will be well needed after a busy stretch of games to finish out the season and make up postponed contests from earlier in the year. Here’s what is in store.

Monday, May 10 at San Antonio (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

In a week where the Bucks will play five games and travel three times, they’ll begin with their farthest away game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are battling in the Western Conference with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings for the final play-in spot on their side of the standings, so they’ll have plenty to play for when the Bucks come to town. Milwaukee hasn’t played the Spurs since mid-March, when they won 120-113 to then record their 6th straight win of what would eventually be an eight-game winning streak. The Bucks have won their last five coming into Monday’s contest, so let’s hope history repeats itself against a San Antonio team that has lost six of their last seven games.

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Orlando (8 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Milwaukee will then fly home overnight for a Tuesday game with the Orlando Magic at Fiserv Forum. Orlando is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention at this point, and have only won a total of five games since April 1. Since the Magic traded away star center Nikola Vucevic, as well as forward Al-Farouq Aminu in the middle of the season, they have gone into rebuilding mode. While no team will admit to tanking, it would be advantageous for Orlando to lose most of their games for better draft lottery chances next year. Hopefully the Bucks can use this game to give their stars some rest, and utilize the depth of their bench in a busy week.

Thursday, May 13 at Indiana (6 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

With Wednesday off, the Bucks will have some lighter travel on Thursday, when they head to Indianapolis to play a Pacers team that is looking to keep the last play-in seed in the Eastern Conference. This game will be more important than it appears on paper, as there is now at least a chance that these two teams could see each other in the first round of the playoffs. Milwaukee has won their previous two meetings with the Pacers this season by margins of at least 20 points both times, but they’ll be looking to make a statement to a prospective first-round opponent while keeping pace with Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

Saturday, May 15 vs. Miami (Time TBD, Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Saturday begins the make-up portion of the NBA season, with Milwaukee having two contests rescheduled due to previous COVID-19 issues. If the season were to end without this week’s slate of games, the Bucks would be facing the Heat in the first round of the playoffs. As will be the case with the Pacers in the previous game, Saturday will not only have the Bucks looking to advance in the standings, but also put another prospective opponent on notice. Milwaukee also has not seen the Heat since December, splitting a pair of back-to-back games to close out the 2020 calendar year. Led by former Marquette star Jimmy Butler and Whitnall High School standout Tyler Herro, Miami has a deep roster that can match Milwaukee in a game that both teams need. Expect fireworks on Saturday night.

Sunday, May 16 at Chicago (Time TBD, Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Due to rescheduled games, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Brooklyn are all playing on the last day of the regular season, May 16. That could make the rescheduled game at Chicago against the Bulls much more interesting, as it could determine the Eastern Conference top overall seed. Chicago also comes into the week on the outside looking in at the last play-in spot in the East, and recently lost to the Bucks 108-98 on April 30. The storylines write themselves here, as Milwaukee may need the game to take the top seed, Chicago may need it to take the bottom, and it caps off a full week of Bucks basketball to head into the postseason.