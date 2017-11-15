Cream City Cast: The Bucks Center Dilemma

Andrew and Dylan discuss the status of the Milwaukee Bucks center position. Has John Henson turned the corner? Is he the center of the future? Or should they look to acquire a big-name center in 2018 NBA free agency?

Andrew and Dylan also recap the last week of Bucks basketball and how they seemingly turned their defense around after acquiring Eric Bledsoe.

In the Shepherd Express Milwaukee Minute, we give a shout out to Chicago native, Lupe Fiasco. He will be playing at the Turner Hall Ballroom Downtown Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to Cream City Cast on iTunes and Soundcloud​.