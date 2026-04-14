Curtain Rings Down on Bucks Season; Rivers Out, Giannis Next?

× Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian Doc Rivers exits Fiserv Forum (2026) Doc Rivers leaves the Fiserv Forum, after Friday night's home finale, for the last time, as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks (April 10, 2026).

The basketball season is over for the Milwaukee Bucks, and they finished with a 37-50 record. Last October, there was talk and high hopes for an NBA Championship run that never happened. Several weeks ago, the pot finally boiled over to reveal the discontent, the failures, confusion, key injuries, and open hostilities. Everyone saw the open secret.

Declining returns since the 2021 championship can be directly traced to the actions of ownership in attempting to appease a key player, or save a buck (no pun intended), here and there. When Adrian Griffin was summarily fired in January 2024, despite a 30-13 record, the team was already a diffused mess that lacked focus. Don’t forget that.

In the final analysis, there are two sides: ownership and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The dominoes are going to fall, yet the suspense continues. After seven months of rumors and uncertainties, consider the absolutes.

Looking for a Leader

Doc Rivers is out as head coach, the team announced Monday. This means the team is looking for a new leader for the third time in three years. After Friday’s 125-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets, he seemed to be a man unburdened in entering the post-game news conference.

“Guys, thank you, media, especially local media because that’s all that’s really here … I know I’ve been a pain in the ass, at times, but really, I’ve always respected you,” Rivers said. “I’ve not always handled you well, at times, because I’m always going to be fiery, and I’ve been that way, at times. Overall, you’ve been phenomenal.

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“You’ve covered me fairly. You’ve covered the team fairly ...t hat’s all I can ever ask,” he said. “I do have a bite when I think things aren’t fair, and the fact that I’ve not had that with you in two and a half years … that’s really important. You guys don’t understand that right now, but when you get to be in my old age, you will understand that.”

Thanks for Your Service

Ownership’s press release, stated, “It has been an honor to have Doc as our coach and a leader in our organization and community. In addition to his impact on the court, we’re thankful for Doc’s class and professionalism during his tenure in Milwaukee.” It has been reported that he will be paid his salary for the next season and serve in the role of a consultant. He ends with a 97-103 record, and two consecutive playoff rounds.

A week earlier, Rivers hinted at retirement to spend more time with his grandchildren and stop missing family functions. This followed an allegedly contentious team meeting, where he called out players for a lack of effort.

Leading up to that Friday home finale, “Fan Appreciation Night,” it seemed the pressure was gone. Staff loading the T-Shirt Cannon said, “Everything goes tonight.” Then, before the game, Thanasis Antetokounmpo addressed the crowd.

“Me and my family want to thank you, it’s an honor to compete in front of this crowd every night,” he said. “Your passion and energy fills this arena with light and hope. Please, you are the heartbeat of this city, and do not forget: ‘Bucks in six! Let’s go!’”

End of an Era?

The old rallying cry may have been signaling the end of the Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee. Thanasis did not play last season, due to injury, but was signed to a one-year minimum NBA contract for this season. He, and his brother, Alex, might be gone.

The Nets never led in the game and both teams provided a token resistance on defense. By the second half, it became apparent that the Bucks were constantly feeding A.J. Green for shots from outside the arc, over and over, engaging the crowd. Green (35 points) made 11-16, a franchise record.

Sunday night in Philadelphia was a denouement and nothing new. After a third quarter collapse, the 76ers shut down the Bucks 126-106.

Of note, ownership got its way by shutting down Giannis Antetokounmpo. He only played 36 games in total because of various injuries. A personal goal of playing alongside his two brothers on the court never materialized, raising the ante in any perceived rancor. Giannis also triggered an NBA investigation into potential “tanking,” by claiming to be healthy since March 15, while ownership held him out to further his trade value.

Bucks’ announcer, Marques Johnson, told reporters, “The situation is just as toxic as it seems.”

With one year remaining on his contract, he is eligible to sign a multi-year extension for $275 million on October 1. Ownership has presented two options: he signs; or he’s gone.

When questioned Sunday, about his future, Giannis said, “That’s a very good question. It’s not up to me anymore. It’s not up to me. We’ll see.”