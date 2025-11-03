Despite Good Start, Bucks Still Have That Injury-Prone Look

Expand Photo Via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Porter Jr. was signed as a free agent to return, during the off-season, and suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee. The cartilage damage that occurred is common because of the twisting movements intrinsic to the game of basketball. Unfortunately, it will require an orthopedic procedure that will keep him out for one month, at the minimum.

In what looks like Damian Lillard all over again, Ryan Rollins has stepped up and filled the gap. Prior to last night, the fourth-year guard has been averaging 18.6 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.6 rebounds. So far, he is the success story on the team. Rollins was initially signed on a two-way contract, before earning a roster spot last March.

The Big Guy

He averaged 14.2 minutes per game, and while Rollins may be a shoehorn fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the big guy is the concern and questionable for Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. He also sat out Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, with knee problems. Rollins poured in 32 points, leading the Bucks to a 120-110 win.

Antetokounmpo did have a statement game Tuesday against the New York Knicks. With the Bucks down 79-74, he rammed a hard dunk and pointed to himself. “This is my city … my city,” he said. The energy changed, with Milwaukee charging to a 121-111 win. For the night, he grabbed 8 rebounds, fed out 7 assists, and racked up 37 points.

For week 1, the NBA chose Antetokounmpo as its Eastern Conference Player of the Week, giving him the 28th such honor of his career. At the Cleveland game, he logged his 55th career 40-point game tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the Bucks franchise record. He also joined Oscar Robertson and two others as the only players to open a season with three straight 30 point/10 rebound/5 assist games.

Overall, the squad seems to be playing with a renewed focus on teamwork and making the plays work. Last week, the Bucks signed guard A.J. Green to a multi-year contract extension. So far, he is averaging 12.7 points and shooting 56.8% from the field. Off the bench, Kyle Kuzma is averaging 11.4 points per game and had a 22-point game.

The Real Worry

Antetokounmpo is the real worry, and still the face of the team. His knee strains have come with a frequency and at inopportune times like the post-season. With two brothers, Thanasis (signed in the off-season) and Alex (signed on a two-way contract), it can be Team Antetokounmpo, if the Bucks sign the other siblings.

Despite a promising start, the Bucks are still an aging core with a track record of injuries.

This prospect means what exactly are the team’s trainers are watching for? Porter Jr. got hurt completing on-court work, and players have become multi-million-dollar investments rather than viewed as simply athletes.

Milwaukee plays at the Fiserv Forum against the division-leading (for now) Chicago Bulls on Nov. 7, and an afternoon game on Sunday, Nov. 9 with the Houston Rockets.