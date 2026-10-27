Did The Bucks Discover Something in Their Three Season-Opening Losses?

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Kyle Kuzma and Brayden Burries - Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks players Kyle Kuzma and Brayden Burries celebrate on court (Oct. 26, 2026).

The NBA has launched its 2025-26 edition, and already, a majority of sports pundits have written off the Milwaukee Bucks as a team going nowhere. Their 2-3 record in the pre-season was nothing extraordinary but included an exciting 128-127 overtime win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now comes the start of the regular season with three straight away games, and three straight losses. Yet, something happened in that third game that should perk up the dog’s ears, along with fans. They might have stumbled onto a game plan that will evolve and cause trouble for opponents.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo chapter is closed in the Bucks’ history book. Last March 15, despite scoring more than 30 points, a leg injury ended his playing days in Milwaukee. There were harsh words, back and forth, incurring management’s inaction and action. In short, great game, and last hurrah.

After that date, in deference to Halloween, let’s call it, “The Ghosts of the Lost Team.” One had to feel for ownership’s pick of head coach Doc Rivers. He had lost control of the team, and the players went for “crazy shooting.”

Three-Point Shots

Never mind plays in the diminished key and inside movement, it became a “festival of three-point shots.” Who could shoot from the furthest and get points. Bobby Portis Jr. was the most entertaining and even made Rivers smile. AJ Green was a monster in the final home game, setting the three-point record as teammates fed him against a hapless Brooklyn Nets.

Nothing seemed to change in the same old game plan for the pre-season, and the first two games of the regular season.

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The October 21 opener at Washington had the Bucks matching up well with the Bullets until fading in a 128-116 loss, getting burned 38-23 in the final quarter. They tried 41 of 91 shots from outside the arc. Tyler Herro (24 points) and Jaime Jacquez Jr. (22) led the Bucks. The fact that playing time for the starters, and two off the bench, ranged from 21-32 minutes was notable, from previous years.

Friday night, the Bucks ran the Chicago Bulls ragged 32-17 in the first quarter, and kept pace, before bowing out in the last frame of a 132-125 loss. The glaring stat was 19-46 from three-point range, half of their 92 shots taken from the field overall. Herro (34) led the scorers.

Change has Come?

The next night, a 127-116 loss to the 76ers is where the change came. The team made 42 of 90 field shots, with only 11-34 from outside the arc. Ke’lel Ware (19) played 29 minutes, and Kasparas Jakucionis (12) added 25 minutes off the bench, with the five starters going 20-35 minutes.

In short, the new acquisitions are playing longer on the court, and scores are coming from inside. Kyle Kuzma, Herro, Myles Turner, Jacquez and Ryan Rollins are now the team's starting five and the youth movement paid off with court time. The frightening aspect is that ownership might have quietly pulled a fast one, all with Giannis noise in the background.

Last night’s home game at the Fiserv Forum was a chance to see the new-look squad playing their nemesis, the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee led 17-10 using a controlled approach to start, leading 31-29, after the first quarter. By halftime, the Pacers were ahead 61-50, although the Bucks refrained from tossing it wildly, sticking to an offense drawn up by someone not asleep at the wheel. The Bucks made 19-45 from the field, and only 18 shots “from down the street,” a pure Doucetteism.

The second half was all Bucks, outscoring the Pacers 60-41, shutting down the opposition while Indy's Tyrese Haliburton racked up 22 points and 9 rebounds in a 110-102 Bucks win. Herro got his measure (23) with 7 rebounds. The playing time among the starters averaged 29 minutes, with scoring from Rollins (19) and Kuzma (17). Oddly, it was four three-pointers to start the third quarter that set the stage.

Only 10,600 were counted for paid attendance to see the Bucks take their home opener.

The Bucks now with a 1-3 record hit the Fiserv hardwood Wednesday facing the Houston Rockets, and Saturday, Halloween night, taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.