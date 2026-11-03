Frightening Spectacle by Bucks in Halloween Night Loss

× Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian Milwaukee Bucks

While a troop of players from Milwaukee Brewers went trick-or-treating in Wauwatosa, four of them including Jackson Churio and Cooper Pratt visited the Fiserv Forum on Halloween night.

They were acknowledged by the crowd and the public address announcer and tossed t-shirts. I don't think they were ready for what they witnessed. In fact, any basketball purist would still be in denial.

Late in the fourth quarter, Brayden Burries viciously slam-dunked the ball, with legs flailing, as if kicking down the door for a SWAT team. It looked suspiciously like frustration and briefly woke up the crowd that was well below the tabbed 12,572 paid attendance.

Short Attention Span?

The crowd was somewhat lulled despite whirling LED lights, dance routines, ball toss games, in-game hosts jabbering about nonsense, DJs pumping out rhythms and samples continuously, even when the ball is in play. Thank the WWE, this is no longer a sports competition… it is a pro sports entertainment product. More accurately, “short-attention span theater.”

During halftime was the cute “Halloweenie Dog

Race,” with five costumed canine contestants. On the screens were AI-generated (it’s here, folks, ain’t going away) dog announcers, and Ms. Jensen Ville (yes, brats were tossed to the crowd) explained the contestants’ attributes. “They have three inches of legs, an attention span of seven seconds, and no idea what they're doing,” she said.

Two out of three covers the Bucks (1-5), who showed an offensive game plan of exactly three patterns: cross the half-court line and chuck it; work the ball to the corner, run through the paint, then pass to the far corner for a shot outside the arc; and on occasion, try a lay-up.

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Cleveland’s Victory

And now, the game…a 136-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Milwaukee actually led 25-24 after the first quarter. The second quarter collapse of being outscored 48-21, left them at a 72-46 deficit at halftime. They were destroyed 42-16, after the first two quarters, in the paint.

This was despite even matchups in height, for the most part. Early in the third quarter, both teams resorted to substitutes and it was still a “three-point shooting festival.” The final stats showed Milwaukee taking 51 of 100 overall shots from beyond the arc, averaging 33% and 41% respectively. Cleveland attempted 46 of 100 shots in the same fashion.

Now, for basketball purists, it seems the three-point shot as a primary weapon has become a game staple. Working plays and passing is something of a relic. Does it mean crowds want the excitement of reckless shooting, catering to a short attention span. The Bucks basically played this style during the last few months of last season, and it did not work out well. Just when you thought they might be onto something with a team attitude, like their Brewer counterparts, the “Emperor’s New Clothes” reveal last year’s trend.

It is too early in the season for the red flags of frustration, as displayed by a violent Burries dunk, to show up. The crowd’s roar of approval might also have indicated a weariness in the “same old, same old.”

Paraphrased, Bill Veeck Jr. had said give a crowd circuses and bread, and they will be happy. Just curious, with DJs pumping stuff through speakers almost every second throughout the game: how do the players hear the signals? Are they wearing headsets like baseball players?

The Bucks go on the road and return to the Fiserv Forum on Friday to play the Toronto Raptors, and the Boston Celtics on Sunday.