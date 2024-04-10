Giannis Antetokounmpo helped off court Tuesday with calf injury, to undergo MRI

× Expand Photo courtesy Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetkounmpo Giannis Antetkounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Cetics on Tuesday night, ending their four-game losing streak. The game, however, was not without its issues. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was helped off the court during the third quarter due to a left calf injury.

Antetokounmpo collapsed on the court following a three-pointer by the Celtics. He remained down and the Bucks were forced to call a time-out. Giannis’ teammates helped carry him off the court and to the locker room.

The Milwaukee Bucks officially announced Giannis would not return to the game on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he suffered a left soleus strain. Following the game, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said Giannis was undergoing an MRI and would have his Achilles tendon tested.

While a Bucks player being injured is never good news, the timing of this injury is rather unfortunate given the NBA playoffs kick off in less than two weeks and the Bucks have already secured their spot.

The Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. Whether or not Giannis will play remains uncertain.