Giannis Mused Being Traded, If Bucks Go Bad: Start The Countdown

It was mid-October, when Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly wondered if he would be traded, should the Bucks not win a championship this year. He is a former MVP, championship player, and on every NBA team wish list. He’s also locked up with a $175.4 million contract with a 2027-2028 player option.

It is his decision, and trade rumors about him wanting to move are starting to pop up.

What is troublesome is that seemingly nothing has changed from last season’s disorganized romp. Antetokounmpo is still without a winning combination of support players, and many players are getting even older, with injuries in the offing. Youth has to be brought into the fold soon, and that means trades or free agency routes.

The Bucks opened the schedule Oct. 23 with a 124-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, on the road. Damian Lillard nailed 30 points, and Antetokounmpo pulled down 14 rebounds, while adding 7 assists. It looked interesting, as if training camp had its rewards.

However consecutive losses to Chicago (133-122) at the Fiserv Forum, and away at Brooklyn, Boston, and Memphis leave them at 1-4. It’s early yet, so watch for more comedy. Inconsistent ball movement, forced shots, and shoddy defense. Almost picking up where they left off in the game 5 playoff loss, from last season?

Halloween Night Disaster

In Memphis, the Grizzlies game was a 122-99 loss and a Halloween night disaster. Antetokounmpo was the Milwaukee offense with 37 points and 11 rebounds. Ja Morant had a triple-double for the Grizzlies, while the Bucks went behind 70-48 by halftime. They shot 42.7% from the field out of 96 shots, and 9 of 42 from three-point range.

Even Bucks head coach Doc Rivers took note that shot choices were not the best for the Bulls game, and they went even further south against Brooklyn by turning the ball over 18 times. “We’re not playing right,” has become his mantra.

He has the same core of Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, Lillard, Pat Connaughton, and Mar Jon Beauchamp. Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr. are getting time on the court in averaging 30 minutes per game.

Yet the main trauma will be Antetokounmpo going out with an injury. He basically sat out the last month to end the season with no one to step in. He is being carried on the injury list, due to foot issues, but continues to play. The Feb. 6 trade deadline will be here in three months, so, once again, it may not be far-fetched to see him in another uniform.

Middleton is still out with an injury and no timetable for a return. Beauchamp also had a fourth-year option with the Bucks declined, making him a free agent in the off-season.

Defense is still a gaping hole, where the Bucks rank 24th in the league, according to Basketball-Reference.

All that can be said is that unless something drastic happens, it’s downhill from here.

Games coming up at the Fiserv: the Utah Jazz (Nov. 7), the Boston Celtics (Nov. 10), the Toronto Raptors (Nov. 12), and the Detroit Pistons (Nov. 13).