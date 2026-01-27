Giannis Out, But Why Is Doc Rivers on the Hot Seat?

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - nba.com/bucks Doc Rivers Nov. 12. 2024 Doc Rivers, November 12, 2024

Sunday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks, at the Fiserv Forum, was postponed because of freezing temperatures. When it comes to the Bucks, the organization possibly wishes the entire season had been postponed indefinitely.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected as a starter for the Feb. 13-15 NBA All-Star Game, his 10th such honor. It is likely more prudent for him to miss this goofy three-team round robin tournament with a “U.S. vs. The World” format.

He will miss this latest NBA fiasco, along with the next 4-6 weeks, after reinjuring his left calf in a 102-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Depleted by Injuries

The Nuggets themselves were depleted by injuries, and yet, amassed of 23-point lead in the second half. The Bucks piled up 37 points in the 4th quarter but ultimately fell short. Antetokounmpo was pulled in the final minutes.

“I didn't like what my eyes were seeing, personally,” head coach Doc Rivers, said to a sports outlet. “You could see him trying to run down the floor (in the second half) and I had enough. I didn't ask, just took him out.

“He actually wanted to go back in, that was a no for me,” he said. “He knew he should have been out. There was no disagreement or anything like that.”

The Bucks front office has actually offered no particular timetable for his return. There are only 38 games left in the schedule.

With an 18-26 record, they still hold 11th Place in the NBA Eastern Conference which is one behind for the last seeded slot in the post-season NBA championship. They have fourth place in the Central Division, thanks largely to an 8.5 game lead over the cellar-dwelling rival Indiana Pacers.

Why Blame the Coach?

So, how has this become the fault of head coach Doc Rivers? Fans on social media and several sports media platforms have questioned his abilities and even called for his dismissal.

The man was plucked off of golf course two years ago to replace Adrian Griffin, who was 30-13 at the time. His record was somewhat deceiving, as the rot had already set in with poor defense and disinterest. Does anyone remember Antetokounmpo laconically leaning against the scoring table.

Despite the visible dysfunction and disconnect of the team, Rivers has stood up for his players and showed loyalty to his employers.

His reward is ultimately babysitting a rotating group of players unable to gel as a cohesive unit. The team’s management has passed this mess off over the last half decade, under the guise of surrounding “The Big Guy” with compatible players.

Will Rogers, once noted, “The Great Depression was not created by President Herbert Hoover … it was created for him.” The parallel is very appropriate here, as a deteriorating and aging team was created for Rivers, not by him.

Giannis Rumors

Those trade rumors about Antetokounmpo continue to swirl around the league. He has tried to be everything for Milwaukee, yet it won’t stop him from being injured on another team.

People are not stupid and can see that management has literally dismantled any hopes for a championship. The sad part is people still buy ridiculously priced tickets, while the team is really staying afloat on corporate revenue streams and NBA profit-sharing.

The Bucks play at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Washington Bullets on Thursday, and Sunday, they play the Boston Celtics.