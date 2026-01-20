Home Fans Start Booing Again, As Bucks Gaslighting Now in the Open

× Expand Photo by Joe Hendrickson - Getty Images Fiserv Forum - August 2024 Fiserv Forum (2024)

By all appearances, the cover is now off the dysfunction that marks the Milwaukee Bucks. This disconnect has been visible to anyone watching the team, since the 2021 NBA championship season. The Bucks have been dismantled, literally victimized by bold but unsuccessful personnel choices, and a style of playmaking geared to one man.

The Bucks (18-24) did beat the Atlanta Hawks yesterday, 112-110, and halted a three-game losing skid. A still prevalent problem is a porous defense, and in this case, the team blew a 23-point advantage in the second half. They led 54-38 at halftime. One would think after five years that such a deficiency would be addressed, not caused.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, and significantly, 17 rebounds. In short, the front office line has been to try to surround him with support players. “The Big Guy” is still desirous of another championship ring. He is also the face of the team and synonymous with Milwaukee basketball … for now. The frustration is showing, as trade rumors swirl.

What Coach Says

The Jan. 11 Denver Nuggets game, a 108-104 loss, left head coach Doc Rivers shaking his head. He basically said the team isn’t listening to him and his plays, at the post-game press conference. Instead of attacking, players shot from the outside. “I was yelling, ‘drive’… we still had a lot of time,” he said. “I can’t put it in for you, know what I mean.”

Last Tuesday night was possibly the low point, as the Bucks were beaten by the Minnesota Timberwolves, 139-106. Milwaukee never led and the Fiserv crowd rained boos on them at halftime, down 76-45. Opening the third quarter, Antetokounmpo made a basket and got fouled. He signaled a “thumbs down,” and booed the crowd.

“I’m not going to tell them what to do and how they should act when we don’t play hard, or when we lose games, or we’re not where we’re supposed to be,” Antetokounmpo said. “I don’t think anybody has the right to tell me how to act on a basketball court, after I’ve been here 13 years. And I’m basically the all-time leader in everything.”

No Worries?

The Bucks’ management is not worried at all, with sell-out crowds and corporate revenues from executive suites. Of course, they are owners for a reason and can do what they want. However, the fan trying to take his family, or friends, to a game will find a pretty big burden.

An example is the Feb. 3 game with the Chicago Bulls. Per SeatGeek, nosebleed tickets in the 200-section ring start at around $27, and up. As you move toward the floor in the 100-section, seat prices surge upward, topping out at $522, and not even courtside. The nearby parking garages are $40 per space. The right to boo is inherent for a bad product.

On Thursday night, things got no better. Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to 119-101 win, with the Bucks outgunned in the third quarter, 40-16. They managed a 32-13 rally in the fourth quarter, after being down by 39 points, and starters pulled.

The separate camps of coach and players also became more evident. Rivers cited the schedule and “dead legs,” as in the Minnesota game.

“Let me say this, if you had told me we shot 48 threes, what would you have thought? Yeah, and we probably would have won the game, or at least had a chance to win,” Rivers said. “We didn’t make them, I can’t overdo that.”

The Bucks tossed 48 shots, from three-point range, and made 17. Despite rotating with all the available players and pulling the starters, Rivers couldn’t make a dent. It all appears to be desperation in finding a cure for some happy medium.

Antetokounmpo refuted his coach. “I don’t think it’s dead legs. Come on. That can’t be an excuse.”

At this point, this version of the Bucks is like the Titanic, slowly sinking, and also reminiscent of the Emperor’s new clothes. It’s in the open now. As they would say at a Stevie Nicks concert, “Throw a shawl on that one.”

The Bucks play a three-game home stand at the Fiserv Forum starting Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Denver Nugget on Friday, and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Bring a shawl.