NBA Draft Lottery Position Means No Quick Fix for Bucks

× Expand Photo courtesy of Visit Milwaukee Fiserv Forum Fiserv Forum

Whether “tanking” for position or not, the steady decline of the Milwaukee Bucks since the 2021 NBA Championship brought no relief during Sunday’s NBA Draft Lottery. The Bucks drew the 10th position, which equates to having no quick answers to their problems by way of incoming players.

The Washington Wizards came away with the No. 1 pick, something that hasn’t happened since 2010. The actual 2026 NBA Draft is not until June 23, giving teams enough time to do their homework on eligible players entering the selection scramble. When it happens, the Bucks will be forced to take the best player left, whomever.

The players that are signed for next season are Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis Jr., Ryan Rollins and A.J. Green. Key free agents that could be targeted for return include Kevin Porter Jr. and Ousmane Dieng. The overall projected salary amounts are pegged at approximately $119,430,526 and covers only player contracts, not cap holds.

What About Giannis?

Among the signed group of players for next season is, of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the object of alleged conflicts with ownership last season. Despite playing in only 36 games, his per game averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 62.4% from the field is remarkable.

The Bucks finished 32-50 in 2025-2026, missing the post-season playoffs for the first time in a decade. The interlocutory (yes, I had to look it up) presentation of Taylor Jenkins as the team’s new head coach last week was meant to be splashy. While attempting to revive memories of past glories, it also addressed the big question.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

“Sometime over the next six or seven weeks, we’ll decide whether Giannis is going to sign a max contract, and stay with us, or he’s going to play somewhere else,” said Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam.

Future Direction

Ownership has made it clear that the onus is squarely on “The Big Guy.” On October 1, Antetokounmpo becomes eligible to sign a multi-year contract extension worth $275 million and be locked into the team’s future direction. He has been coy with media, and even talking about the subject, saying, “We’ll see, we’ll see.”

The sideshow is beginning to wear thin. For most of the season, aided and fueled by media rumors, Giannis was either dissatisfied, wanted to be traded, or complaining about this and that. Ownership has indicated that all is good between him and the organization, so says Bucks general manger Jon Horst.

The supposed drama even confused former Bucks head coach Doc Rivers. It now pits ownership wanting to make a decision, prior to the NBA Draft, against Giannis’ position of playing on another championship team. Even a casual fan can see these shenanigans are designed to keep up interest.

Echoes of the Past

There are echoes of Bill Veeck Jr. and “Handsome” Johnny Romano, the Chicago White Sox owner, and catcher, respectively. The team appeared in the 1959 World Series, but a catcher “with Hollywood good looks” would seek a movie career unless a better contract was offered. Extremely bitter exchanges ended up in print between the two men.

Eventually, they met in Veeck Jr.’s office. “John, I think we’ve milked this thing about as far as it can go, maybe we better get something on paper.” Romano said, “Okay.” Next were big headlines, photo arm in arm, “Romano Signs Contract.”

This is from Veeck as In Wreck: The Autobiography of Bill Veeck Jr. which is a great sports read during the NBA off-season. You will have one month, as the summer league starts in mid-July.