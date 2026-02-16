Never Mind All-Star Game, Bucks Have New Cards in the Deck

Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Bobby Portis Jr. - NBA All Star Gane 2026 Bobby Portis Jr. competes in the shootout at the 2026 NBA All Star Game

This weekend’s NBA All-Star game, a round-robin tournament and new “U.S vs. THEM” format, was the snoozer it was expected to be. Great timing, as Valentine’s Day also coincided with it, meaning guys should be paying attention to their partners, rather than this nonsense.

The saving grace was Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis Jr. being named to participate in the three-point shooting contest. He finished last with 15, although he is more of a grab-and-go shooter than pumping them in, from one spot. The insult was former Buck Damian Lillard winning the event for the umpteenth time.

With this stuff over, and only the equally confusing NBA In-Play Tournament ahead, teams can concentrate on the approximated “Back 30” left in their regular season slate of games. Here's hoping Milwaukee has something up their sleeves, regardless of making minimal moves at the trade deadline.

Five of Six

The Bucks (23-30) have won five of their last six games and sit at third place in the NBA Central Division. They are 12th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings, two slots out of a playoff berth for the championship. The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are in front of them respectively.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still sitting out a right calf injury with no projected timeline to return. The Bucks lost Amir Coffey and Cole Anthony by trade, and brought in Ousmane Dieng and Nigel Hayes-Davis (promptly waived). The Bucks also acquired Cam Thomas, from the Brooklyn Nets, through waivers.

Now let's see what happens. Head coach Doc Rivers and the coaching staff could have some real fun with Thomas and Dieng in the line-up.

Beating Thunder

Thursday’s 110-93 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder saw former OKC player Dieng score 19 points on 7-12 shooting, grab 11 rebounds, get six assists, and block four shots. Portis Jr. snagged 12 rebounds, getting 19 points on 6-11 shooting including 3-6, from outside the arc. Rivers missed the game for personal reasons, and we wish him well.

Dieng, along with Kevin Porter Jr. (12 points) and A.J. Greeg (17) played more than 30 minutes, with Kyle Kuzma (14) and Portis Jr. playing 29 minutes. Thomas (12) and Pete Nance around the court for more than 20 minutes.

Given that Oklahoma City had four of its major players sitting out injuries, their playing time was spread out very well under assistant coach Darvin Ham. The effort was there and palpable, as they led the Thunder for most of the game.

Thomas figured big, off the bench on Wednesday night, in scoring 34 points against the Orlando Magic 116-108, just his second game with the Bucks. Porter Jr. added 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. The Bucks were an oddly well-oiled machine for the final three quarters, to the delight of hometown fans.

Mondays 118-99 loss at Orlando, seemed more like a “let's get to know each other”-type game, as old pieces were gone and new cards were shuffled into the deck. Porter Jr. (28) shoveled off seven assists. Green (15) and Ryan Rollins (14), along with Porter Jr., played more than 30 minutes.

4-1-4-All Nights

What's important to see in this short stretch is that the effort has returned and a more cohesive style of play has overtaken the team, especially with on-court time. It's a real cause for guarded excitement that something may happen here.

The “4-1 4-All” theme nights at the Fiserv Forum continue on Sunday, as the Bucks return to play the Toronto Raptors on HBCU (How Bucks Celebrate U) night. The next one is March 15 “Pride Night” taking on the Indiana Pacers. Both are Sunday games.

In an NBA release, “Each 414 All Night is a celebration of diverse stories, backgrounds, and passions that make our community strong together. Together, we celebrate unity … for one, for all.”