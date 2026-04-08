Rivers Honored, As Bucks Player Relations Controversy Now Wide Open

Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Thanasis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks small forward Thanasis Antetokounmp (April 5, 2026)

Easter Sunday’s home matinee game brought a measure of peace to an embattled franchise, however short-lived it was. Despite a triple-double from Rayan Rupert, the Bucks stayed out of reach from the Memphis Grizzlies for a 131-115 win. Ryan Rollins led Milwaukee scorers with 24 points, as both teams are headed only for positioning in the NBA Lottery Player Draft.

Milwaukee (31-47) has now split their last four games and lost 6 of their last eight tilts. They are entrenched in 3rd place for the NBA Central Division, as well as 11th place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

The uplifting win was sandwiched between a salvo fired by Giannis Antetokounmpo over not being cleared to play. The Bucks ownership claims he is not healthy enough to play, since a March 15 hyperextended left knee, holding him out for 11 straight games.

Ready to Play?

This stand-off has resulted in an investigation by the NBA Players Association, and the NBA, which was gently nudged from a sound sleep by a point of “tanking.” The collection of data and rendered decision should conveniently coincide with the end of the regular NBA season in a week.

Kyle Kuzma said Sunday not for “The King” to leave the Bucks amid the swirling mess of a disintegrated season. Giannis still looms large. It belies what may be happening in the locker room, with emotions potentially in disarray.

Antetokounmpo has offered social media jabs that “someone” is ready to play, “look here.” His brothers, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo, played together in the waning minutes of Friday’s 133-101 loss to the Boston Celtics, and Giannis’ desire is to join them on court.

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“When my dad passed away, I pretty much raised him (Alex), he’s able to be on the team, suit up, and chase an opportunity to be great,” Giannis told reporters on Friday. “You really think I don’t want to suit up and play with my brother? Anybody who thinks that is an idiot. I’m healthy. I hate when people force me to do things against my nature. I’m a player. So, for somebody to come and tell me to not play, or not to compete, is a slap in the face.”

Eligible Asset

Ownership has labeled him as an asset, which translates to larger dividends if traded in the off-season. Giannis is also eligible to sign a multi-year $275 million contract extension on October 1. For now, he has one year under control remaining.

Following the Friday loss, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers attended the post-game news conference with valid points to make. “The tough part about this is I’m in the middle, and I have nothing to do with it,” Rivers said. “Coaches don’t decide any of this. The problem with our league is the coaches are the ones sitting out front, and we have to sit here and answer this stuff. I think there are two sides to this. I just don’t like where this is so public.

“There is where grown men get in a room and talk it. Whether they agree or disagree, that doesn’t matter. This should not be public and I don’t like that,” he said.

Rivers is also rumored to be in contention for replacement, showing a 79-81 regular season record for a tenure from part of 2024 through 2026, and two playoff appearances ending in first round exits. It mars Tuesday’s announcement that Rivers was selected for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He is entering with Elena Della Donne, Candace Parker, and Amar’e Stodmire. James Naismith is credited with inventing the game of basketball.

Expendable Icons?

Regardless, the honor carries substance, arguably more so than the NBA Hall of Fame. Rivers has 1,193 wins and counting, an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics, and a track record with the Los Angeles Clippers of leading them to the post-season six times while never having a losing season.

How things play out in the next month will be interesting. Are Milwaukee icons like Rivers and Giannis expendable?

Antetokounmpo noted, “I don’t know where the relationship goes from there. We’ve got to go to couples therapy.”

The Bucks gear up for “Fan Appreciation Night” at their home finale on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. The first 10,000 fans get a bobblehead of “Bango” the Bucks’ team mascot, along with other goodies.