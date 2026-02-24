Rivers Thinking Outside the Bucks with Playoffs in Reach

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Doc Rivers - Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks Coach Doc Rivers

Yes, we thought a cute title too. However, the Bucks (24-31) are now 3rd in the NBA Central Division and moved up to 11th place in the NBA Eastern Conference, just one away from the final post-season slot. The Charlotte Hornets lead the Bucks by 1-1/2 games, for the 10th and final position, by having played three more games … and all wins.

With those three games in hand, the Bucks have truly been playing with a reckless abandon. They are now seemingly focused on the notion that Giannis Antetokounmpo may not be back this season. If things keep going the way they are now, it would actually be a shame to have him come back and upset the “new” chemistry of the squad.

Last Friday’s 139-118 blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans was a good example of things to come. Ryan Rollins (27 points) nailed seven three-pointers, a career high, on 10-15 shooting from the field. Kevin Porter Jr. (25) was also a force, as both players were on court for 35 and 32 minutes respectively. A.J. Green played 30 minutes in running interference.

The kicker was a total of 69 points coming from the bench. Cam Thomas (27) continues to be a showpiece, playing only 21 minutes, and his 11-17 shooting makes him a threat. Bobby Portis Jr. (17) made 8-12 attempts. Ousmane Dieng (10) and Pete Nance (10) each ate up 22 minutes of court time.

Granted, the Pelicans are not the strongest team although Zion Willamson (32) and Saddiq Bey (22) led their scorers, as usual.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Strong Chance for Winning?

The point here is that this Milwaukee bunch could win most of their remaining 27 games, thanks to parity, and put the Eastern Conference playoffs within reach. The schedule favors the Bucks. The Atlanta Hawks (9th seed), the Hornets (10th seed), and the Chicago Bulls (12th seed) face some rough customers. All are within four games of each other.

However, lSunday afternoon’s122-94 loss against the Toronto Raptors, far from an aberration, simply needs to be stopped. Down 60-51 at the half, an 8-0 run left them behind 62-59 in the third quarter. The Raptors followed on their own 10-0 spurt, pushing out to a 20-point advantage.

The Bucks showed an inability to close passing lanes. They were also victimized by Toronto sharpshooters, Immanuel Quickly (32), and Brandon Ingram (22). Porter Jr. (21) and Rollins (21) led Milwaukee, with each playing more than 30 minutes. Myles Turner (14) played despite being listed as questionable.

Achilles Heel

The Bucks are now on a different take with the minutes and scoring being spread around. Their defense, and Achilles’ heel of giving up at a certain point, has to be reconciled. They are 9-16 without “The Big Guy” in the line-up. Yet, just as telling, a 15-15 record with him on the hardwood.

Head coach Doc Rivers may have opened a window into his current roundabout thinking, during the pre-game press conference at Toronto. Like many others, he stayed up late (early?) to watch the Olympics hockey final, a 2-1 victory, by the U.S. over Canada.

Rivers’ recommendation for the NBA on overtime periods was interesting and possibly sleep-deprived. Given the NBA’s niche for strange concepts, Rivers’ thoughts on overtime periods might just be out there enough for them to consider it.

“I was sitting there thinking, we should start (with a) three-minute overtime, four-on-four,” he said. “If it goes to a double overtime, then three-on-three … goes to the next one, two-on-two. If it goes to the next one, one-on-one, and then, it’s whoever scores first.”

It also sparked thoughts on Canadian hockey supremacy as a near-birthright and segued into matchups between players. He was most intrigued by the three-on-two charges, three-on-one, and four-on-three positioning, all while in motion. Is it an object lesson? The Bucks have won six of their last eight games, with serious rotations like hockey.

The Bucks have a three-game stand at the Fiserv Forum starting Tuesday against the Miami Heat, Wednesday taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Friday, when the New York Knicks come to town.