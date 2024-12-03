Suddenly Bucks Winning, Trade Rumors, And Trying to Right The Ship

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Damian Lillard vs the Wizards, November 30, 2024 Damian Lillard vs the Wizards, November 30, 2024

After finding new ways to lose and collapsing with a 2-8 start on the season, the Bucks have somehow flipped the script with a six-game winning streak, a 10-9 record, and jumped to second place in the Central Division. The streak includes victories over decent teams like the rival Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, and the Miami Heat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo showed why he is a two-time MVP in helping bury the Washington Wizards 124-114 last Saturday, at the Fiserv Forum. His triple-double of 42 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists came in a return to action, after swelling in his left knee kept him on the sidelines at Miami on November 26.

Damian Lillard put up 45 points and Brook Lopez chipped in 18 points, as the Wizards fell to a 14-game losing streak.

Trade rumors involving some major Bucks players is signaling that Jon Horst and the Bucks management might actually be looking to jump into the championship fray. Possibilities revolve around Khris Middleton, who has yet to play this season after surgery, as trade bait with AJ Green and Andre Jackson filling-in as his replacements.

Middleton sat out, with Antetokounmpo, for the Miami Heat game November 25 on the injury list. The Bucks won the game against the Eastern Conference rivals 106-103, behind Lillard’s 37 points, with 8 three-pointers. The win also left them 3-0 in the NBA Cup Group Tournament, a re-tooling of last season’s gimmick to add interest with the 82-game season.

Lillard is also a piece in a proposed blockbuster trade to the Heat, his preferred choice, in return for Tyler Herro, a main target. Picking up Herro would give Milwaukee another option to compliment Antetokounmpo. He is averaging 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, so far.

Another look would be for Dorian Finney-Smith, whom the Brooklyn Nets have offered at a lower asking price, making him attractive to Milwaukee. He is shooting 42.2% this season and is on an expiring contract. Plugging him in, as a scoring threat, is the objective along with adding to a youth movement. He is only 24.

As for Milwaukee’s turnaround, Antetokounmpo (32.9 point average) and Lillard (25.9 average) have largely sparked the resurgence. Bobby Portis has chipped in 12.9 points and 7.4 rebounds on average. Head coach Doc Rivers has explained that it was a matter of time, for the pieces to fall into place. However, there are still 63 games to go.

November gave the team a chance to climb back in the win column, not only because of the schedule, but also relying on Antetokounmpo and Lillard for longer game stretches. Rivers also indicated trying to keep them in the game at around the 34-minute mark. The chance for injury also increases, but Middleton’s return is around the corner.

Antetokounmpo was also named African American player of the month. In their November 13 overtime win at Detroit, He poured in 59 points, one of only five 50-points games by a player this season. Pushing for a championship and another all-star season, his name has also consistently popped up in trade rumors. Better see him now.

The Bucks return to the Fiserv against the Atlanta Hawks (December 4), before a three-game road stretch.