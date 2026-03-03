The Return of Giannis, Is It Really Just a Farewell Run with the Bucks?

Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to practice (2026) Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to practice after a calf injury (March 2026)

The question kept popping up about Giannis Antetokounmpo playing in Monday’s home game against the Boston Celtics. Hopes were raised so much, even Bucks head coach Doc Rivers played coy, after “The Big Guy” took part in a workout. Milwaukee’s front office has likewise kept mum on his return, as well as their plans going forward.

“Giannis Fever” began to engulf the sports world Jan. 23, when a right calf injury sidelined him again. The “Cream City” icon has repeatedly said he loves the town, and the place he wants to finish his career. The speculations of trades, as well as keeping him off the court to heal and get a better draft batch in off-season transactions, came almost every day.

His beloved stature resulted in an invitation to the recent WWE Elimination Chamber event, as a guest. Milwaukee’s mayor Cavalier Johnson promptly issued a plea for the WWE to bring a premier wrestling event to town, noting all of its suitable venues. “That way, Giannis Antetokounmpo can check out the show at home,” Johnson said.

Hang Up the Sneakers?

Despite appearances, Antetokounmpo has also made rumblings about three consecutive first-round exits in the post-season and about getting another title, before the time comes to hang up the sneakers. His injuries have been a big part of the failures since the 2021 NBA Championship, along with the injuries to other key players, because of age.

Monday’s game gave the Fiserv Forum crowd of 15,992 what it had paid to see. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name was announced. He was not up to speed, as lay-offs will do, but the Bucks were knotted 10-10, early on. Then, the Celtics rolled to a 108-81 win behind the shooting of Payton Pritchard (25 points) and 16 rebounds by rookie Hugo Gonzalez.

Something telling was possibly exposed in the way he played. Scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, the efforts only racked up 2 assists. Those rebounds were meant to set up possessions into plays and scoring chances. Ousmane Dieng (13) and Bobby Portis Jr. (12) were the next highest scorers, on 36% team shooting from the field.

Back on Jan. 23, a 102-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Antetokounmpo only had 22 points. He grabbed 13 rebounds and totaled 7 assists. Two days earlier, he scored 19 points, got 14 rebounds, and 7 assists in a 122-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A trend in the style of play seems aimed at creating more of a team effort.

For more than a decade, Antetokounmpo has been the workhorse and scorer carrying the team. Bucks general manger Jon Horst, for all his tinkering, has surrounded him with this current group. Maybe, he wants to see what’s really in the tank with this bunch. It will definitely inform his decision, and the team’s, if he moves on.

Milwaukee (26-34) holds third place in the NBA Central Division. They are 3-1/2 games out of 10th place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings, for the last playoff slot. The Bucks are only 15-16 with Antetokounmpo in the line-up, and currently on a three-game skid, after winning eight of 10 games.

The Bucks can gain some ground in the conference in continuing their home stand on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, the Utah Jazz on Saturday, and then, the Orlando Magic on Sunday.