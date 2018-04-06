What is the Best Playoff Matchup for the Bucks?

× Expand Streeter Lecka Getty Images

Well, it’s official; the Milwaukee Bucks are playoff bound for the second consecutive season after the Detroit Pistons eliminated themselves with their 41st loss on Wednesday night. The Deer also secured back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in almost two decades dating back to the ‘Light It Up’ era after they defeated the Kyrie Irving-less Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

× With victory 42 the Bucks match last season’s win total. The last time Milwaukee finished better than .500 in back-to-back seasons was in 1999-00 (42-40) and 2000-01 (52-30). #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/JDSxtlpNre — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 4, 2018

It hasn’t been the prettiest of seasons in recent memory but a lot can be said about how much this team has persevered and overcome adversity all season long. From injuries to coaching changes to being the last team to clinch a playoff spot, it will be a bittersweet feeling watching them play out what will hopefully be a few weeks or more at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. As excitement ramps up for the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, which is about 90% complete, it’s only fitting that Milwaukee will bid farewell to the ‘Fortress on Fourth Street’ likely as the seventh or eighth playoff seed with the hopes of going out with a bang in its final moments.

While it’s been an up and down roller coaster ride over the last three decades without making it to an NBA finals, they’ve had some moments to be proud of. The big three of Ray Allen, Glenn Robinson and Sam Cassell led them to the conference finals in 2001 before falling short to Allen Iverson and the 76ers in seven games. Then they battled through basketball purgatory of the Michael Redd era all the way through the Andrew Bogut and Brandon Jennings ‘Fear The Deer’ and ‘Bucks in Six’ culture with seven playoff appearances to show for it. The latest has inspired them to ‘Own the Future’ with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker, who will finally share the court together for the first time in the playoffs. It’s something that the fans have been waiting to see since the two were drafted back-to-back in 2013 and 2014. While they had expectations to be a much higher seed, anything can happen in the playoffs and Milwaukee is that wildcard type team that can surprise some people as a sixth-eighth seed. That being said, out of the top three seeds, which team presents the best matchup for a potential upset that would give the Bucks their first playoff series win since 2001?

King James’ Army

This goes without saying, but it’s no secret that even in year 15, LeBron James is simply the best basketball player on the planet. Say what you want about Kevin Durant and how he supposedly outplayed LeBron in last year’s finals, but the fact of the matter is that Durant’s Warriors team was miles better than James’ bunch. Despite a “troubling” year where they traded nearly half their roster at this year’s deadline, LeBron has been to seven straight finals and now is the time where the four-time MVP really kicks it into high gear.

The Bucks are 1-3 against the Cavs this season with their only win coming at home back on December 19. That was a game in which Milwaukee nearly blew a 20-point 4th quarter lead after a furious comeback led by LeBron, who finished with a game-high 39 points. The Cavs are currently just a half-game up on the fourth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers with just three games left to play. If Milwaukee somehow climbs their way up to the sixth spot and earns a date against the Cavs, it would be a nightmare scenario as there seems to be no way a LeBron-led team loses a first round matchup to anyone. Basically, until I actually see an Eastern Conference team defeat Cleveland four times out of seven in the playoffs, the Cavs are a team I want to avoid at all costs, plain and simple.

Top-Seeded Toronto

The Bucks had the Raptors on the ropes last season after having a 2-1 series lead in the first round of the playoffs but laid an egg in game four at home that gave all the momentum back to Toronto, who eventually won in six games. The Raptors are an even stronger team this season, as they have all but secured the top seed over the Celtics. They are arguably the deepest team in the East as their bench has improved immensely from top to bottom. Sure, they can be streaky but they have two All-Stars in DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry who can fill it up and have too much size for John Henson and Tyler Zeller to handle down low.

Milwaukee lost the first two matchups of the season against Toronto including one in overtime, but the Deer did have arguably their best win of the season over the Raptors in their last matchup back on February 23 in an overtime win at the Air Canada Centre. Toronto can fill it up from three and it’s known that Milwaukee’s three-point defense is one of the worst in the NBA. Giannis would be the best player on the floor but will need his teammates to step up in a big way including Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton as the ‘Marquee Three’ combined for 68 points in that lone win this season. The bench is what scares me the most. If Jabari Parker is still coming off the bench come playoff time, his presence will be huge to try and counter guys like CJ Miles and sixth man of the year candidate Fred VanVleet.

The Accelerated Process

As mentioned above, the Philadelphia 76ers have a chance to sneak into the three seed as they only sit a half game back on Cleveland. They have shocked a lot of people with their rebuild and winning nearly 50 games this season. Led by young studs Joel Embiid and potential rookie of the year Ben Simmons, they have by far surpassed expectations. That said, they are indeed a young basketball team that could be extremely vulnerable due to their lack of playoff experience beyond JJ Redick, Marco Belinelli and former Bucks Ersan Ilyasova and Jerryd Bayless.

Milwaukee does present a favorable matchup and currently leads the season series 2-1. They split the first two matchups with Philly drawing first blood with Giannis sitting out while the Bucks got them back a week later with Embiid sitting out. Only in their latest matchup, however, were both teams at full strength in a Bucks win back on March 4.

The two teams will meet in the regular season finale next Wednesday but who knows what implications the game will have on seeding and whether either team has anything to play for. This would be the most intriguing and fun matchup to watch in my opinion as two young squads trying to break through and take the next step towards becoming a true contender.

Irving-less Celtics

After making the move of the offseason to acquire Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Cavs, the Celtics made themselves a true threat to the Eastern Conference crown. That all took a big blow this week after it was announced Irving would be forced to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury that will require surgery. As unfortunate of a circumstance as it is for Boston, who is also without Gordon Hayward as well, it could benefit a team like the Bucks, who could take advantage at a time when they are trying to get healthy. Don’t let Irving being out fool you as the Celtics are still a very deep team that is capable of winning a lot of games and is very well coached by Brad Stevens. They will likely end up as the number two seed barring a late season collapse from the Raptors.

As Milwaukee fights with the Heat and Wizards for the final three seeds, finishing in seventh seems to be the most ideal spot at the moment. I’m sure teams are gushing at the opportunity but even without Kyrie, it’s still quite the uphill battle. The Bucks split the season series against the Celtics after an impressive 106-102 win Tuesday night behind Giannis’ 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. With no Kyrie, Giannis would undoubtedly be the best player on the court and would be a huge advantage but the Celtics are much more disciplined on both ends and are simply a better-coached team, which can make all the difference no matter who is out on the floor. Yes, the Celtics would still be favored to win the series, but there is no doubt in my mind that Milwaukee’s best opportunity at an upset lies against this vulnerable Celtics squad.