Will The New Year Bring A New Look For Milwaukee Bucks?

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - nba.com Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard on January 1, 2024 Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard on January 1, 2024

The 2023-2024 season began with a lot of question marks, the least of which was how new head coach Adrian Griffin would hot-wire the team under his leadership. Defensive lapses and an inconsistent offense were a plague in the pre-season and continued with a 5-4 start to the schedule.

Since then, the team has fought through the hiccups and found a balance by winning 15 straight games at the Fiserv Forum, poking out a 24-9 record. It’s good for first place in the Central Division, and second place in the Eastern Conference.

This includes the New Year’s Day game with their nemesis, the Indiana Pacers, ending the winning streak. The 122-113 loss featured another epic fourth quarter collapse. Former Buck Tyrese Haliburton picked up 26 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds to lead the Indiana scorers, while the Pacers’ bench outscored the Bucks’ reserves 70-16.

Netting Triple Double

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo netted a triple-double (30 points, 11 assists, 18 rebounds), although the Pacers continue to be the thorn in the side since eliminating them in the post-season, earlier this year. A simmering feud erupts when the two teams meet.

The friction went to bizarre extremes Dec. 13, when Antetokounmpo scored 64 points, a Milwaukee franchise record, and promptly chased Pacers players into the locker room tunnel at the end to retrieve the ball. Now known as “Gameball-Gate,” it concluded with an altercation and Antetokounmpo still not sure if he was given the right ball.

Despite the intensity that drives the machine, success for the remainder of the schedule will depend on players that are returning from injuries. The depth on the bench is a critical piece to any playoff hopes, along with those key personnel getting up to speed and being able to contribute.

With injured players coming back, it also changes the look and the dynamics of the team, going forward.

Khris Middleton has been averaging 14.3 points and 4.7 assists under a cap on playing time of 27 minutes. He spent the off-season rehabbing from surgery that repaired his knee. His talent in the clutch situations also gives another offensive weapon behind Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, but the progress is being monitored.

Jae Crowder elected to have surgery on a torn left adductor and abdominal muscle; both were positive outcomes. He has missed seven weeks, and 24 games, since mid-November, making steady improvement. His healing allegedly includes on-court practice work that could lead to his return soon. Crowder’s importance as a position player on defense and shooting 51.6 % from beyond the three-point arc makes his return all the more anticipated.

Pat Connaughton is still healing from an ankle injury, two weeks ago. The veteran has been with Bucks for the last five years, as a leadership presence and man on the court. His average of 22 minutes per game and only 5.5 points may not appear impressive, yet coming off the bench is the valuable measuring stick, especially later in the schedule.

The Bucks will hit the road for four consecutive games, before coming home, against the Utah Jazz (Jan. 8), Boston Celtics (Jan. 11), Golden State Warriors (Jan. 13) and the Sacramento Kings (Jan. 14) at the Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks are on a competitive run, and these next seven games are a focal point for their definition as a cohesive group. Are they tracking a path to the post-season together or looking for help, if the cavalry doesn’t at near-peak performance?