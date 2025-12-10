With Antetokounmpo Out Again, Title Talk for Bucks Fading Fast

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out for up to four weeks, after a “left calf strain” in last Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Combined with Taurean Prince being out following season-ending surgery, and A.J. Green being listed as day-to-day, the time for a change has come.

Effectively, any talk of championships and titles is not valid. Although, anything can happen…don’t count on it. The best that can be done is to tread water and try to patch things up for a run in the post-season. However, those chances look slim as the team has sunk below the 10th place NBA Eastern Conference meridian line for playoff contention.

The Bucks are 10-15 and have lost 10 of their last 12 games. This includes three losses in their last four contests. They hold 3rd place in the Central Division.

One-Man Offense?

One glaring problem is building the offense around one man, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Since the 2021 championship season, the front office has tried to skate their way into supplying back-up for him: Damian Lillard (at the cost of defense), Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins, Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma (for Khris Middleton) … it goes one and on.

When the main man is hurt, there is a hole in the offense, and apparently, the same game plan is employed. The understanding that no one can replace Giannis is understood by Bucks’ general manager Jon Horst, supposedly. Rumors are starting to churn regarding a trade for “The Big Guy,” who admitted talks were underway in the off-season with the New York Knicks.

What are they missing in the front office, to see the larger gestalt picture and to know that none of this is working?

Even Frank Zappa would assess each musician for their strengths and weaknesses, before heading out with a band on tour. Are the Bucks capable of such an assessment?

In Saturday’s loss to the Pistons, as part of a home-and-home series, Milwaukee lost 124-112. Kevin Porter Jr. ran wild in piling up 32 points, on 11 of 16 shooting that included 7-9 from outside the three-point arc. Bobby Portis Jr (7) can be pesky from that range, only went 1-3, and Myles Turner hit 3-7. All in all, they took 38 three-point shots, making 16.

Three Point Threat?

This seems to be a strategy to build on, as they obviously can’t get inside to make a lay-up. Being a three-point threat is a gateway to setting up plays in the paint, as the opposition looks for the long shot. Instead, the Bucks look to pass to Giannis under the hoop. He is not there, and conceivably won’t be for the next month.

In Friday’s 116-101 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Portis Jr. put on a show for the home crowd with 22 points and 9-16 shooting from the field.

Philadelphia’s bench and their defense virtually shut down the Bucks, grabbing a 69-49 lead by halftime. Since 2021, and the trade of Jrue Holiday, defense has been a mystery to Milwaukee players. Defense is part of the game too, unless no one really cares.

This is the professional level where people are paid. There is still time to turn it around and pursue a winning season, but not with these methods.

The Bucks play at the Fiserv Forum against the Boston Celtics (Dec. 11).