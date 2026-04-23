With The Bucks, Are the Good Times Really Over for Good?

× Expand Photo credit: Fiserv Forum

Is this really the end point for the championship-era Bucks, or just another publicity angle for relevancy? The final three weeks leading up to the season’s end definitely had its share of drama, intentional or not. Yet, it continues, albeit cryptically and just enough to catch the attention of even a part-time fan.

The 2025-2026 saga of Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a barrage of trade rumors, injuries, a rift with ownership, support for a departed coach, personal slights aimed at his influence on the team’s direction, an inability to pull a team along with him to win…and these are only a few of the highlights.

On April 20, the other Nike shoe drops, with a social media post on his account: “Year 13. This has been one of the toughest seasons of my career, but as they say, like a phoenix from the ashes, I’ll rise. To the city of Milwaukee, MY city, thank you for the unwavering love and support.”

He has one year remaining on his contract, before declaring free agency. However, as ownership has stated, either he signs the multi-year extension on October 1 or he will be traded. The post by Giannis seems to hedge the bets either way. No pun intended, considering his recently announced sports-betting affiliation investment.

Thank you Fans

Another side to this post was the April 10 pre-game statement by Thanasis Antetokounmpo to the fans, prior to the Bucks home finale against the Brooklyn Nets.

“Me and my family want to thank you, it’s an honor to compete in front of this crowd every night,” he said. “Your passion and energy fills this arena with light and hope. Please, you are the heartbeat of this city, and do not forget: ‘Bucks in six! Let’s go!’”

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Thanasis was signed for a one-year minimum NBA contract, which expired with that last game, two nights later. Will he be brought back, or was it an opening salvo? There is also Alex Antetokounmpo, the third brother whose future with the team is also questionable.

Doc Rivers is no longer coaching the team, and scuttlebutt indicates he will remain around for the last year of his own contract as a consultant. This prospect has tempered any ill feelings toward management and also explained his disconnect with the team. Giannis and Doc were supposedly tight and on the same page, all the time.

Shoot the Ball

In the last month, it looked like the team would simply shoot the ball “from downtown,” as former Bucks voice Eddie Doucette would say, rather than try and work offensive plays to the paint. It appeared like someone had lost control of the tiller and let the jib sail bang in any direction the wind took it.

Doc Rivers is a Milwaukee icon, and at the last home post-game press conference seemed like a man unburdened. His claims now revolve around management and him sitting down to discuss his future, more than one month earlier. After the final game, an anti-climactic loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Elvis left the building quickly.

The oddity is the Memphis Grizzlies are figuring in the equation. Taylor Jenkins, their former coach, evidently was quietly interviewed by ownership and general manger Jon Horst for the Milwaukee slot. Jenkins is familiar to any Bucks fan, as an assistant coach to Mike Budenholzer on the 2021 NBA Championship squad.

Horst, who is currently on a “mea culpa” tour of sports shows, newspapers and podcasts,is actually looking to right the ship, if believed. The thinking could be that Jenkins might possibly re-instill a bit of the old winning attitude, while getting the attention and respect of the team’s veterans including Giannis. If true, why not just bring back Budenholzer?

May 10 is the NBA Draft Lottery, and where the Bucks land for picks will inform their own direction. It may seem like a long time until October, but not really.