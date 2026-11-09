Youth And Effort Alone Won’t Help Bucks Out of a Downward Spiral

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Brayden Burries - Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries (2026).

Sunday night’s 117-97 loss to the Boston Celtics was an example of the Bucks (1-9) in a dire situation. It is their sixth straight consecutive loss and betrays the fact that there is no one to take a pass under the basket. They led 27-25, after the first quarter, and then collapsed under a 15-point deficit by halftime.

This is becoming a familiar pattern, and although their defensive alignments clog the paint well, they remain vulnerable to three-point marksmen.

Their response is to take the same tack in getting points back, but missing. Boston leads the league with 47.1 average in three-point attempts and tossed 48 of 95 shots from beyond the arc on Sunday. The Bucks threw 43 of their 79 shots, with Kyle Kuzma leading the team (27 points) with 6-13 outside shots.

In 9 games, Milwaukee is simply sticking to a game plan.

Sometimes successful, it is largely inflexible in making the obvious adjustments needed on the fly. It’s like a stiff pair of shoes causing corns and blisters, while not doing anything about it. Things will just get worse.

Trimming Has Begun

On October 19, guard Kevin Porter Jr. was waived. Two days earlier, the same fate befell Johni Broome, Pete Nance, Marcus Garrett, and John Stephens. The trimming has begun.

Myles Turner is being mentioned in trade rumors and viewed as a financial liability for his contract of more than $25 million over the next few years. Acquired from their nemesis, the Indiana Pacers, it was meant to fill the void of Damian Lillard who was injured. Lillard eventually returned to the Portland Trailblazers, and Milwaukee is still footing part of his bill.

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The bottom line is mistakes and poor planning by management over the years that led to a mess. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points per game for the Miami Heat, and

reportedly enjoying himself. Milwaukee is playing without a reliable staple under the hoop.

Friday’s 121-107 to the Toronto Raptors loss was somewhat epic, with a second half implosion after leading after two quarters. The NBA Cup competition made its first appearance, a series that the Bucks ran through undefeated two seasons ago.

Tyler Herro scored 23 points, with 10 assists, and Brayden Burries snagged 11 rebounds. Both were picked up in the Antetokounmpo-Bobɓy Portis Jr. trade and have shown flashes of brilliance.

There are eight players ranging in average court time from 20.1 to 31.1 minutes, with three more bench squad members in double digits. This would have been unheard of last season. The starting bunch of Herro, Burries, Kuzma, Jaime Jacquez Jr., Ryan Rollins, have an average height of 6’4” that should give them an advantage of sneaking into the paint and being able to run the other team off the boards.

Kel’el Ware is 7’0” (9.6 points per game, 7.7 rebounds) and Turner is 6’11” (7.6, 5.8) are the right size for taking a pass at the hoop. Devising roles for each team member shouldn't be that difficult.

Most teams in the league are resorting to three-point scoring attempts, according to statmuse.com, and the Bucks are averaging 39.1 %, so far. This was quietly labeled a rebuild year by ownership. They weren’t kidding.

The Bucks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, and the