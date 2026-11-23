Expand Photo courtesy of Connor Zaeske Connor Zaeske dueling at the Icebreaker Open Connor Zaeske, one of the top swordfighters in the world, dueling at the Icebreaker Open in Minnesota.

He is ranked #19 in the world for men’s longsword fighting. Connor Zaeske, “The Swordcerer,” loves the competitive nature of Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) and runs his own club here in Milwaukee, where folks learn to spar and defend themselves using medieval blades. “It’s a huge honor but also a huge burden,” he says about his ranking. “Competition isn’t everything, but there’s this desire in me to earn it. I have only some of the credentials of some of these people who have been doing tournaments for a long time.”

Zaeske’s rank, determined by standings in judged tournaments, is out of more than 8,000 competitors worldwide. As the top-ranked longswordsman in Wisconsin, Zaeske has competed in three rated tournaments and went undefeated until Cactus Cup in Mesa, Arizona this summer. In addition to longsword, Zaeske has competed with other weapons such as sabre, rapier, dagger and arming sword.

“I want my students to make their mind up about me as a fencer based on their experience with me, not based on what a number says about me,” Zaeske notes. His HEMA Club meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Park Lutheran Church (2647 N. Stowell Ave.), free to join and open to folks of all experience levels and backgrounds. “The only thing you need to join is athletic clothing, athletic shoes and a good attitude,” he mentions. “We have plenty of loaner gear that either I’ve collected or that’s been donated over the years. It can be an expensive hobby, but it doesn’t have to be.”

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Join the Club

Zaeske says his classes average 18 to 20 people. “I’m so happy that people come,” he affirms. “My whole thing is just to have an accessible space to find community with each other and experience this art of historical swordsmanship.” Folks interested may join the MKE HEMA Club Facebook group.

In longsword combat, a competitor wears a padded jacket, fencing mask, knee and shin guards, protective gloves and athletic shoes. The goal is to time one’s attacks with the two-handed sword better than their opponent while using blocks, parries and counters. For those new to it, Zaeske says the most important thing is to have a growth mindset. “People who find the most community or success doing historical fencing are people who are open-minded about the things they’re being taught and are willing to ask questions,” he says. “I used to be pretty stubborn and still can be at times, but I’ve been working on having more of that mindset myself and listening to things that might seem counterintuitive but giving them a chance. There might be an efficiency you’re missing, and it’s in your best interest to give it a shot.”

Light Sabers to Swords

Expand Photo courtesy of Connor Zaeske Connor Zaeske at Midwinter Armizare Connor Zaeske at Midwinter Armizare Open, a Historic European Martial Arts tournament in Chicago.

Growing up in Germantown, Zaeske and his friends dueled with plastic light-up swords as kids. “We were competitive about it,” he remembers. One day while he and his brother sparred, their father asked if they wanted to learn how to fight with real swords. Subsequently, Zaeske along with his brother, sister, father and uncle enrolled in fencing lessons. “I’m the only one who still does it.”

Zaeske was 12 at the time; now he has more than 15 years of experience with swords. “The real competitive drive was just to beat my brother and my friends,” he reckons. “I thought swords were cool and I wanted to be good.”

He first learned to fence using a foil, a light thrusting sword with a circular handguard commonly used in Olympic sport. “I did it for a long time but never really liked it,” Zaeske laughs. “My dad would make me go, and I started kind of enjoying it, but it never felt like real swordfighting.” Attending college at UW-Whitewater, he switched to a sabre in combat and started coaching. “That was much closer to what I wanted to do.” In 2017, Zaeske came across a video with YouTubers Richard Marsden and Skallagrim fighting with longer, larger blades. “They were swinging really hard, and that was what you would imagine swordfighting would look like.”

Two-Handed Longsword

Expand Photo courtesy of Connor Zaeske Connor Zaeske at Bristol Renaissance Faire Connor Zaeske, in period costume, performing at Bristol Renaissance Faire.

At that point, Zaeske had only even seen longswords used at renaissance fairies or in stage combat. “I was enthralled; it was two people trying to hit each other as much as they could.” He found a local HEMA club in Germantown where he held the two-handed longsword for the first time. “This is what I had been looking for.”

Zaeske now trains under coach James Reilly at Goliath Historical Fencing Academy in Kenosha. “If there were ever a few people who I believe have significantly mastered this art, he would be one of them,” he says of Reilly. Follow Zaeske’s HEMA adventures on Instagram here.

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In addition to HEMA club and competitions, Zaeske has worked at the Bristol Renaissance Faire since 2024, where he belongs to the Guild of St. Michael. While there, he has learned to march with a pike as well as shoot and teach archery. Zaeske also does armor demonstrations at A Gathering of Rogues & Ruffians in Baraboo and has participated in Stronghold’s Olde English Faire, the Janesville Renaissance Faire and Waukesha-based live action role-playing (LARP) community House Corvo.