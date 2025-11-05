Deeplight LARP Makes Role-Play Gaming Safe, Simple and Accessible

× Expand Photo via Deeplight LARP - Facebook Deeplight LARP 2024 Event LARPers participate in Deeplight LARP's Free Coast Chronicles Kartar Cartel event in 2024

LARP (live action role-playing) is a game where people act as and portray their in-game characters in real life.

Milwaukee’s Deeplight LARP sets itself apart from other LARP clubs as it emphasizes accessibility, affordability, community-building and being family-friendly. Formed in 2013, Deeplight LARP participates in Milwaukee-area events like renaissance faires and gaming conventions in addition to hosting its own weekend retreats—some of which have attracted as many as 100 people.

In a game world taking place in a medieval fantasy setting, Deeplight LARP participants wear costumes and carry polyurethane weapons and items according to their character preferences. As the game storyline progresses, characters embark on quests, form alliances, battle enemies and explore new realms. The game world is filled with different aesthetics ranging from steampunk to mythical creatures to traditional medieval. In fact, the name “Deeplight LARP” derives from a place within the game, an underground Elven city. The club website features the game rulebook and world map.

“Like most nerd communities, we started off as a small group of people doing this in a park,” Deeplight LARP member Joseph Stebbins explains. “Over time, we got more involved in the community aspect and grew into what we are today.”

Easy to Understand

Expand Photo via Deeplight LARP - Facebook Deeplight LARP 2023 Event LARPers work through a combat sequence at Deeplight LARP's Blight's Watch - Shadows Maw Part 2 event in 2023

Deeplight LARP believes that LARPing should be accessible and easy to understand for everyone, tailoring the experience to newcomers by way of simple game mechanics while supplying all the equipment. “We’re very ‘yes, and’ and will work with you on whatever you want to bring into the world,” Stebbins affirms. “Some people don’t want to do combat, but they bring really cool ideas and creativity where they might open up merchant stalls or perform unique spells or do fortune telling.”

Member Noelle Noctis shares how joining Deeplight LARP helped her get out of the house more after COVID quarantine. “I immediately made so many friends and got very deeply invested. It’s such a fun, wholesome way to escape all the craziness going on.”

“I’ve only been part of Deeplight for about a year now and everyone’s been really welcoming,” member Rodney Hollar adds. “I ended up taking my little brother to an event and everyone was kind and caring, especially with littler kids.”

Most Deeplight LARP events are held during fall, winter and spring in order to not compete with Milwaukee’s many summer festivals. “We like to be the thing people look forward to during the colder months when nothing else is going on,” Stebbins says.

Winter’s Wall is the next Deeplight LARP event, taking place November 7 through 9 at YMCA Camp Minikani in Hubertus, Wisconsin. “The setting is a territory dispute between two nobles, and attendees can decide who they want to side with,” Stebbins mentions. Click here to register