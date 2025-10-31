Expectations Rising for the Golden Eagles and Panthers

× Expand Photo by Tyler Klein UWM Panthers vs Oakland Grizzlies, 1/27/24

Midway through the 2024-25 college basketball season, the Milwaukee and Marquette men’s basketball teams were at the top of their game.

The Golden Eagles were 6-0 in the Big East and ranked top- 10 nationally. UWM was in the midst of its own impressive season. The Panthers went 9-2 over one stretch and reached 107th in the NCAA’s NET Rankings—the program’s highest mark since the rankings began in 2018.

But both teams fell short of their goals. After a third straight 20-win season, UWM lost to Oakland in the Horizon League Tournament Quarterfinals. As for Marquette, the Golden Eagles fell as favorites to 10-seed New Mexico in the NCAA Tournament.

While neither season would be an outright disappointment, expectations have risen in the Cream City. Under Head Coach Shaka Smart, Marquette has shown the potential to make a deep run in March Madness. Bart Lundy and Milwaukee have reestablished themselves as a mid-major power on the cusp of an NCAA Tournament bid.

Despite key offseason losses, both programs still have the pieces to put together strong seasons in 2025-26.

Milwaukee

Following more postseason disappointment, the goal for head coach Bart Lundy is simple: turn regular-season success into a March Madness berth.

“It's hard to win 20 games,” Lundy said at the team’s media day, “but that's not our goal. We've established that we're a good program; it's time for this university to head to the NCAA tournament. That's our north star.”

Reaching the promised land will not be easy—especially in a deep Horizon League. Milwaukee lost its top five scorers from last season, including Themus Fulks, the conference’s leading assister, and Jamichael Stillwell, the league’s top rebounder.

Fortunately, depth is a strength for the Panthers. They return four guys who played at least 10 minutes per game in 2024-25, notably forwards Faizon Fields and Danilo (DLo) Jovanovich. After injury-riddled campaigns last year, the Panthers will rely on their interior scoring punch and rebounding prowess.

Coach Lundy is particularly excited about Jovanovich, who he believes will surprise opponents. “Nobody in our league has any idea how good D-Lo is because he was hurt last year,” Lundy asserted. “He's one of the best players not only in this league, but in the country.”

With the frontcourt set, Lundy must replace the lost veteran backcourt production of Fulks, A.J. McKee, Kentrell Pullian, and Erik Pratt—who contributed nearly 60% of UWM's scoring.

An obvious candidate is Fresno State transfer Amar Augillard. The fifth-year guard had four 20-point performances in 11 games with Fresno last year and was previously the 2024 National Junior College Player of the Year. A proven scorer, Augillard provides the experience to help offset Milwaukee’s backcourt departures.

Along with Augillard, Coach Lundy brings in a talented group of junior college transfers, led by guard Isaiah Dorceus. Dorceus was a JuCo All-American last year with Daytona State College, posting 4.1 assists per game plus a strong assist-to-turnover ratio.

With a solid balance between youth and experience, newcomers and returners, Milwaukee will look to make good as the Horizon League preseason favorite.

Marquette

Shaka Smart’s four-year tenure in Milwaukee has produced mixed results.

Smart has reached four NCAA Tournaments — something predecessor Steve Wojciechowski achieved only twice in his seven years. But the Golden Eagles have lost as the higher seed three times and have advanced past the Second Round only once.

Shaka Smart has reestablished MU as a legitimate Big East frontrunner; all that remains is a deep tournament run.

That prospect will be challenging given that, for the second straight year, Marquette lost an NBA-bound guard, as Kam Jones follows in the footsteps of former MU All-American Tyler Kolek.

With two other senior starters also graduated, Coach Smart must replace his top three scorers. Marquette has not added a scholarship transfer since 2022, which means the Golden Eagles will rely on the veteran backcourt duo of Chase Ross and Sean Jones.

Ross, a Preseason All-Big East First Team honoree, is respected around the league as a true two-way player. He is the team’s leading returning scorer at 10.5 PPG, and he was fifth in the conference with 61 steals.

Alongside Ross is Sean Jones, who redshirted last year after suffering a torn ACL in 2024. Jones had the luxury of learning behind All-Americans Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones for several years—an advantage of Coach Smart’s homegrown system.

Despite the pull of the transfer portal, Smart has emphasized keeping and developing his players. He attributes his success in those areas to personal connections. “I get asked so many times,” Smart told the Marquette Wire, “‘How do you get your guys to come back in the midst of the craziness of the transfer portal?’ The number one reason is relationships.”

Marquette will also forecast growth from forward Royce Parham. Parham, an All-Big East Freshman team selection last year, is built in the mold of graduated forward David Joplin—a high-volume outside shooter with the size to be an effective defender and rebounder.

For now, expectations at Fiserv Forum are tempered. But Big East opponents have learned not to count out Shaka Smart and his Golden Eagles.